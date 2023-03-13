Oscars best-dressed: Jaw-dropping looks from Lady Gaga, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett

*Looks around.* Is it time to make BEGOT a thing? Sure, having an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony is nice (we would imagine, as we clutch our participation trophies). But having all of those and a place on our list of the best-dressed attendees at Sunday's Academy Awards? Talk about prestige!

Before heading into the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and dodging quips from show host Jimmy Kimmel, the stylish stars struck a pose in white gowns and dramatic, high-volume dresses.

Here are our favorite looks for the night (in no particular order). The list will be updated as more stars arrive so keep coming back!

Lady Gaga, who sings the Oscar-nominated “Hold My Hand” from the hit sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” soared in this Versace drop-waist gown accented with Tiffany & Co. jewels. The fit of the mesh corset top alone is worthy of a trophy.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" includes a place on our best-dressed list. Yeoh arrived wearing a delicate, A-line gown. The Dior couture design features an illusion neckline and tiers of soft feathers. She sparkled with diamonds from Moussaieff.

Nicole Kidman showed off her stems in a one-armed, sequined Armani Privé dream embellished with oversized beaded flowers. She is the definition of chic.

Marvel-ous! Bassett glowed in a mermaid Moschino gown in royal purple that hugged her curves. The best supporting actress nominee for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" completed the look with a diamond snake necklace by Bvlgari.

Cool and composed. The Oscar-nominated "Tár" star's two-tone Louis Vuitton ensemble pairs a fluid blouse with power shoulders and a satiny black skirt elevated by a long train.

Sofia Carson, present to perform "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," deserves an ovation of her own for a timeless look. Her off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli dress with full ballgown skirt is the stuff red carpet dreams are made of. And the ice-ing on the cake? Her diamond and emerald Chopard necklace.

Consider everyone Gurira walked by on the Oscar's champagne-colored carpet to now be "The Walking Dead." Her strapless Jason Wu gown is timeless meets edge with its frayed, high neckline.

Angela Bassett isn't the only one who did the thing! Oscar winner DeBose had her own moment Sunday in a bejeweled Versace number with deep V-neckline and thigh-high slit.

It's appropriate that Chau, a star of "The Menu," completely served it on the carpet in a custom bubblegum-pink Prada dress with black train. The best supporting actress nominee for "The Whale" said on E!'s red carpet pre-show that she requested the mandarin collar, as a nod to her heritage. She accessorized with Mikimoto earrings.

Cara Delevingne

"Only Murders in the Building"? Who's going to take care of Delevingne slaying on the carpet thanks to this Elie Saab Couture gown and Bvlgari jewelry? The model/actress looked absolutely radiant in a ruby red one-shoulder gown with a cinched tie waist and voluminous skirt.

