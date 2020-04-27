Oscars: Academy Board Of Governors To Meet And Announce Eligibility And Rules Changes As Coronavirus Continues Rocking Industry

Click here to read the full article.

On Tuesday morning, exactly 10 months to the day away from the 93rd annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2021, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will gather virtually to discuss and approve changes in rules for eligibility and other issues regarding the next Oscar show that have forced a re-think of plans from just about every corner of the entertainment industry. The April meeting was originally scheduled for April 14 but as Deadline reported at the time was delayed two weeks. I am told that not just the Academy, but many Board members needed some more time out before proceeding. Following the Tuesday AM meeting AMPAS will provide the answers to what the press, until now, has only been able to speculate on, such as one click-bait headline over the weekend that asked “Will The 2021 Oscars Be Cancelled?”

Sources tell me to expect not only eligibility changes, especially in light of all the ways movies are currently debuting directly on VOD and streaming platforms such as Netflix, but that there are also likely some surprising and significant changes regarding some of the categories themselves. What these changes will be is anyone’s guess right now but due to the exodus entirely of many films from the 2020 release calendar , and perhaps several others currently weighing options to switch to VOD and streaming rather than first going theatrical (Judd Apatow’s The King Of Staten Island was just announced as the second Universal film to skip theatrical and go straight to VOD this year following Trolls World Tour, and Sony sold Seth Rogen’s latest to HBOMAX) , these changes are by anyone’s account going to be necessary – and depending on world events out of everyone’s control may not even be enough. In that regard I am told that all the answers likely won’t come tomorrow as this is a fluid situation.

When first asked about making any alterations to their normally stringent requirements of eligibility – for most categories a consecutive seven day run in a theatre in Los Angeles County – the Academy issued a statement on March 19 portending flexibility. “We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made. We are committed to being nimble and forward-thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and will make further announcements in the coming days,” an Academy spokesperson said.

Now nearly six weeks later we are on the verge of getting the first concrete word since that lone statement. And indeed AMPAS officials have been working this entire time to come up with a plan. When you consider that the next Oscars themselves are so far away , nearly a full year since Covid 19 first shut down the industry and the country, you would think they probably in theory would not be severely affected. After all the Television Academy has a much more pressing issue with the Emmys scheduled for September 20th (with two other ceremonies for Creative Arts Emmys the week before) and have made no public statement about cancelling or, more likely, altering the format other than some relatively minor eligibility and rules tweaks of their own.

The New York TV Academy did experiment with a virtual live streamed Emmy ceremony that seemed to go well last week, and you have to believe that the TV Academy is looking at a new-age kind of format should an Emmy show as usual not be possible. I would imagine every awards-giving organization is probably trying to come up with some emergency blueprint to stay on course as it were. For instance ABC broadcasts the Oscars and are currently showing with their series American Idol that it is possible to take a live TV event and completely re-imagine it without taking a ratings hit. The NFL did it with their drafts picks last week and, if you ask me, actually made it work better than the previous format. Something similar down the road if needed to keep the Oscars on track (such as a reoccurrence in the Fall or Winter of Covid 19 outbreaks) might force a change in plans. A virtual Oscars? Hmmmmm. Let’s hope though for the sake of the world and human life, it doesn’t have to come to that and our lives are closer to normal by then. The Academy proved recently with their $6 million dollar contribution to the Actors Fund, Motion Picture and Television Fund, and their own Foundation to help those most in need at this time that some things take precedence, even over what happens with the Oscars.

Nevertheless the Academy Awards are enormously important in terms of encouraging the making of movies good enough to be nominated and win them (Coronavirus cannot destroy egos in this town) , and the big picture of what they will look like continues to be a pressing question that affects every aspect of the so-called awards season which is supposed to begin in September with the Fall film festivals at Venice, Telluride, Toronto , New York etc. Actually, as last year proved with Parasite winning the Palme d’Or and then becoming the first film since Marty in 1955 to also eventually take the Best Picture Oscar, it really could begin at Cannes but that now twice -postponed 2020 edition that was to have started three weeks from now, is looking to be a shell of its normal self when it figures out how to proceed – if at all – and what major effect that will have on the contest for Oscar’s International Film category is another question the Academy likely is grappling with. Venice, in one of the hardest hit places in the world, is determined to do something but will it have its usual importance to the Oscar race itself? The same goes for Telluride and Toronto and what impact they can have, but it doesn’t seem likely to be business as usual. It’s all speculation at this point, but that is what we are left with as April turns to May.

No matter what changes are made for the Oscars tomorrow, it still comes down to the movies themselves and, unless the changes being approved by the Board are beyond anyone’s experience in the entire history of the Academy, how they can get into theatres. The AMC exhibition chain for one has said they will not reopen until there is major studio product to show , and that means by all accounts the still hoped-for and planned Warner Bros July 17 release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Nolan is one of the industry’s biggest cheerleaders for the theatrical experience , and if this can happen on schedule we may be on the road to recovery and an Oscar season we might recognize. It could also help propel Nolan’s new film, still sight unseen mind you, into the race as the first real Best Picture contender.

It might be helpful to remember that even with all this speculation of how ever-changing events are going to affect an Oscar show ten months away, last year the first of what would become nine Best Picture nominees, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood , didn’t even open until July 26th, three months from where we are right now. And the other eight nominees didn’t begin their theatrical runs until October. Let’s look on the bright side.

