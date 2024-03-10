Oscars 2024: Winners List (Updating)

The 96th Academy Awards are being handed out this Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, in a ceremony hosted (for a fourth time!) by Jimmy Kimmel and airing on ABC (starting at 7 pm ET).

Heading into this year’s kudocast, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the pack with a whopping 13 nominations, including nods for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt) and Best Picture.

Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon were also well-recognized, with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.

Box office sensation Barbie, meanwhile, snagged eight nominations — including a Supporting Actress nod for America Ferrera — but neither Margot Robbie nor director Greta Gerwig were among the nominees.

TVLine is denoting this year’s winners below, as announced.

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST DIRECTING

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

OTHER WINNERS

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

BEST FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

BEST SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

