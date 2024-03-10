Oscars 2024: Winners List (Updating)
The 96th Academy Awards are being handed out this Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, in a ceremony hosted (for a fourth time!) by Jimmy Kimmel and airing on ABC (starting at 7 pm ET).
Heading into this year’s kudocast, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the pack with a whopping 13 nominations, including nods for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt) and Best Picture.
More from TVLine
Oscars 2024: How to Watch Sunday's Academy Awards Online for Free
Idina Menzel Wishes 'Adele Dazeem' Happy Birthday on Anniversary of Oscars Flub - Watch
Ryan Gosling to Perform 'I'm Just Ken' Live at the Oscars (Report)
Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon were also well-recognized, with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.
Box office sensation Barbie, meanwhile, snagged eight nominations — including a Supporting Actress nod for America Ferrera — but neither Margot Robbie nor director Greta Gerwig were among the nominees.
TVLine is denoting this year’s winners below, as announced.
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST DIRECTING
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
OTHER WINNERS
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
BEST FILM EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
BEST SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best of TVLine
People's Choice Awards: This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy and More TV Winners
Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Kanye West and More 2020 Winners
The Emmys' Most Memorable Moments: Laughter, Tears, Historical Wins, 'The Big One' and More
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter