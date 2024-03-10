Oscars 2024: How to Watch Sunday’s Academy Awards Online for Free

The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner. If you’re eager to celebrate film’s biggest night, keep scrolling! We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the Academy Awards telecast, including how to watch the ceremony online for free, where to stream the Oscar-nominated films and more.

Heading into this year’s ceremony, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations. Barbie, meanwhile, snagged eight nominations — including a Supporting Actress nod for America Ferrera — but neither Margot Robbie nor director Greta Gerwig were among the nominees. Plus, seven longtime TV stars snagged their first Academy Award nominations!

Whether you’re excited to honor the year’s best films, or simply want to gape at Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken,” you won’t want to miss this year’s Oscars telecast.

Where to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online

The 96th Academy Awards will be televised on ABC in a new, earlier timeslot of 7 pm ET, on Sunday, March 10. If you’re hoping to watch the ceremony online, you’ll have to sign up for a live-TV streaming service that includes ABC. Below we’re outlining all the best live-TV streaming services for watching the Oscars online — some of which offer free trials so you can even watch ceremony without paying a dime!

(Note: ABC is only available in select markets. Always confirm that your area is eligible for ABC before signing up for a live-TV streaming service.)

How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online: Sling TV

If you want to subscribe to a top live-TV streaming service but are on a tight budget, you should check out a Sling Blue subscription. In select markets, Sling Blue will give you access to your local ABC station so you can stream the Academy Awards. In areas that ABC is included, Sling Blue costs $45/month. But right now, Sling is offering new subscribers half-off their first month! So you can watch Oscars online for just $22.50. And, you can cancel your subscription anytime!

How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online: DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers many different subscriptions, but we recommend signing up for the Choice package, which includes ABC in select markets, for $108.99/month. But remember, there are other ways to watch the Oscars online for free, so we only recommend DirecTV Stream if you’re also looking for a long-term live-TV streaming service.

How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online for Free: Fubo TV

If you want to watch the Oscars for free, consider Fubo. The live-TV streaming service offers new users a seven-day free trial and its Pro plan grants subscribers access to ABC in select markets. Plus, you get access to over 175 other channels and the plan is on sale for $59.99/month, $20 less than its usual $79.99/month. If you sign up now you can lock in the discounted price for your first month, after which your plan will renew at the regular price. And you can cancel and change your subscription at any time, making Fubo an easy and low-commitment way for watching the 2024 Academy Awards.

How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online: Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV subscription is one of the more expensive options for watching the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony without cable, ringing in at $76.99/month. With this bundle option, you gain access to ABC and the entire streaming libraries from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. If you’re looking for a near-total replacement for cable — not just an Oscars livestream — this may be the best option for you.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time. His other stints were in 2017, 2018 and 2023. (Check out a full Barbie-themed promo for the 2024 Oscars. Then, go here to see video of Kimmel’s 2023 opening monologue, which took jabs at Tom Cruise and Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron and poked fun at the Will Smith/Chris Rock controversy that consumed the 2022 broadcast.)

How to Stream the 2024 Oscar-Nominated Films

If you’re inspired to cram as many movie marathons in as possible ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards, we’ve got you covered. Many of the films have begun streaming, including Barbie on Max, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall on Hulu, Past Lives on Paramount Plus With Showtime and more. For a full breakdown of where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie, head here.

2024 Oscar Nominees: The Complete List

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

BEST DIRECTING

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

BEST FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

BEST SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

