Oscars 2024: How to Watch Sunday’s Academy Awards Online for Free
The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner. If you’re eager to celebrate film’s biggest night, keep scrolling! We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the Academy Awards telecast, including how to watch the ceremony online for free, where to stream the Oscar-nominated films and more.
Heading into this year’s ceremony, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations. Barbie, meanwhile, snagged eight nominations — including a Supporting Actress nod for America Ferrera — but neither Margot Robbie nor director Greta Gerwig were among the nominees. Plus, seven longtime TV stars snagged their first Academy Award nominations!
More from TVLine
Ratings: Fox News, ABC Lead State of the Union Coverage - 32.2 Million Tuned In, 74% of Viewers Were Age 55+
Oprah to Examine Prescription Weight Loss Drug Phenomenon in Primetime ABC Special
State of the Union Address: How to Watch President Biden's Speech Online
Whether you’re excited to honor the year’s best films, or simply want to gape at Ryan Gosling’s performance of “I’m Just Ken,” you won’t want to miss this year’s Oscars telecast.
Where to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online
The 96th Academy Awards will be televised on ABC in a new, earlier timeslot of 7 pm ET, on Sunday, March 10. If you’re hoping to watch the ceremony online, you’ll have to sign up for a live-TV streaming service that includes ABC. Below we’re outlining all the best live-TV streaming services for watching the Oscars online — some of which offer free trials so you can even watch ceremony without paying a dime!
(Note: ABC is only available in select markets. Always confirm that your area is eligible for ABC before signing up for a live-TV streaming service.)
How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online: Sling TV
If you want to subscribe to a top live-TV streaming service but are on a tight budget, you should check out a Sling Blue subscription. In select markets, Sling Blue will give you access to your local ABC station so you can stream the Academy Awards. In areas that ABC is included, Sling Blue costs $45/month. But right now, Sling is offering new subscribers half-off their first month! So you can watch Oscars online for just $22.50. And, you can cancel your subscription anytime!
Watch the Oscars on Sling
$22.50/month
$45/month
How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online: DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers many different subscriptions, but we recommend signing up for the Choice package, which includes ABC in select markets, for $108.99/month. But remember, there are other ways to watch the Oscars online for free, so we only recommend DirecTV Stream if you’re also looking for a long-term live-TV streaming service.
Watch the Oscars on DirecTV Stream
$108.99/month
How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online for Free: Fubo TV
If you want to watch the Oscars for free, consider Fubo. The live-TV streaming service offers new users a seven-day free trial and its Pro plan grants subscribers access to ABC in select markets. Plus, you get access to over 175 other channels and the plan is on sale for $59.99/month, $20 less than its usual $79.99/month. If you sign up now you can lock in the discounted price for your first month, after which your plan will renew at the regular price. And you can cancel and change your subscription at any time, making Fubo an easy and low-commitment way for watching the 2024 Academy Awards.
Watch the Oscars on Fubo
$79.99/month $59.99/month
How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Online: Hulu + Live TV
The Hulu + Live TV subscription is one of the more expensive options for watching the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony without cable, ringing in at $76.99/month. With this bundle option, you gain access to ABC and the entire streaming libraries from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. If you’re looking for a near-total replacement for cable — not just an Oscars livestream — this may be the best option for you.
Watch 2024 Oscars on Hulu + Live TV
$76.99/month
Who Is Hosting the 2024 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time. His other stints were in 2017, 2018 and 2023. (Check out a full Barbie-themed promo for the 2024 Oscars. Then, go here to see video of Kimmel’s 2023 opening monologue, which took jabs at Tom Cruise and Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron and poked fun at the Will Smith/Chris Rock controversy that consumed the 2022 broadcast.)
How to Stream the 2024 Oscar-Nominated Films
If you’re inspired to cram as many movie marathons in as possible ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards, we’ve got you covered. Many of the films have begun streaming, including Barbie on Max, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall on Hulu, Past Lives on Paramount Plus With Showtime and more. For a full breakdown of where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie, head here.
2024 Oscar Nominees: The Complete List
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST DIRECTING
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
BEST FILM EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
BEST SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
Best of TVLine
The Best Streaming Services in 2024: Disney+, Hulu, Max and More
What's New on Netflix in January — Plus: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon and Others
TV's Scariest Moments! Rewatch Spine-Chilling Scenes From Buffy, Trilogy of Terror, X-Files, Evil, Lost and More
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter