Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating Live)

The Oscars are here, which means so is one of the most entertaining traditions that comes with the Academy Award: the Oscars red carpet. A dazzling display of gowns, tuxes and shocking fashion (remember Bjork’s swan dress?) is at hand as some of the biggest and most prestigious players in Hollywood walk the red carpet ahead of Hollywood’s most glamorous event.

This year’s attendees range from Ryan Gosling to Margot Robbie to Lily Gladstone to Danielle Brooks to Emma Stone to Billie Eilish to Carey Mulligan and beyond, and we’re rounding up all the Oscars red carpet looks in one handy post to peruse throughout the night.

Check out our Oscars red carpet gallery below, and check back often as we’ll be updating the photo spread up through the start of the show.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, announcing the pregnancy of her first child on the red carpet

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Erika Alexander

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Liza Koshy

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nischelle Turner

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Lisa Love

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Novak

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Nazrin Choudhury

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zuri Hall

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tiffany Smith

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heather McMahan

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Garcia

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janine Rubenstein

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Laura Karpman

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roshumba Williams

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kit Hoover

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

DJ Kiss

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

The post Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating Live) appeared first on TheWrap.