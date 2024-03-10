Advertisement

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating Live)

Adam Chitwood
·2 min read

The Oscars are here, which means so is one of the most entertaining traditions that comes with the Academy Award: the Oscars red carpet. A dazzling display of gowns, tuxes and shocking fashion (remember Bjork’s swan dress?) is at hand as some of the biggest and most prestigious players in Hollywood walk the red carpet ahead of Hollywood’s most glamorous event.

This year’s attendees range from Ryan Gosling to Margot Robbie to Lily Gladstone to Danielle Brooks to Emma Stone to Billie Eilish to Carey Mulligan and beyond, and we’re rounding up all the Oscars red carpet looks in one handy post to peruse throughout the night.

Check out our Oscars red carpet gallery below, and check back often as we’ll be updating the photo spread up through the start of the show.

Vanessa Hudgens 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, announcing the pregnancy of her first child on the red carpet

Laverne Cox 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

Erika Alexander

Brittany Snow

Julianne Hough 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough

Liza Koshy 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Liza Koshy

Nischelle Turner 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nischelle Turner

Lisa Love 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Lisa Love

Nikki Novak 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Novak

Nazrin Choudhury 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Nazrin Choudhury

Amelia Dimoldenberg 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers

Zanna Roberts Rassi 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Zuri Hall 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zuri Hall

Tiffany Smith 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tiffany Smith

Heather McMahan 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heather McMahan

Nikki Garcia 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Garcia

Janine Rubenstein 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janine Rubenstein

Laura Karpman 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Laura Karpman

Roshumba Williams 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roshumba Williams

Kit Hoover 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kit Hoover

Reece Feldman 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

DJ Kiss 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

DJ Kiss

Laverne Cox 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Brittany Snow 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
