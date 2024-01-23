Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer leads nominations

Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr were all nominated for acting prizes

Oppenheimer leads the field at this year's Academy Awards, with 13 nominations.

Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer was acclaimed by critics and a huge success at the box office.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr were nominated for acting prizes, and Nolan for best director.

Barbie, The Holdovers, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon are among the other nominations this year.

Lily Gladstone became the first ever Native American actress to score a nomination, while Jodie Foster received her first nomination in nearly three decades for Nyad.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars ceremony from Los Angeles on 10 March.

The top nominees:

13 nominations - Oppenheimer

11 - Poor Things

10 - Killers of the Flower Moon

8 - Barbie

7 - Maestro

5 - American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest

Snubs and surprises

Given the success of Barbie overall, perhaps the biggest snub is of the film's director and star.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missed out on best director and best actress spots respectively.

In the leading actress category, there was recognition for Nyad star Annette Bening - whose nomination had been seen as an outside bet.

Justine Triet's nomination for best director means there is still a woman in the category, despite Gerwig's absence.

One of the biggest surprises in the acting categories was America Ferrera being nominated for her supporting performance in Barbie.

