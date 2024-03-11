Oscars 2024 In Memoriam Honors Late Matthew Perry, Chita Rivera, Ryan O'Neal and More

Treat Williams, Tina Turner, Paul Reubens and Andre Braugher were also honored during the segment at the 96th annual Academy Awards Sunday night

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Bruce Glikas/Getty; David Livingston/Getty From left: Matthew Perry, Chita Rivera and Ryan O'Neal

The Oscars 2024 ceremony is honoring the actors, filmmakers and Hollywood-industry individuals who died over the past year.

Set to a live performance of "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli, the segment highlighted late talents like Matthew Perry, Chita Rivera, Ryan O'Neal and Tina Turner.

The segment opened with a tribute to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in an Arctic penal colony and died suddenly at the age of 47 the night prior in February.

Treat Williams, Paul Reubens, Alan Arkin, Andre Braugher, Sinéad O'Connor and Tony Bennett were also honored during the emotional segment at the 96th Academy Awards Sunday night.



Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Matthew Perry in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 17, 2022

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Died in 2023

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54. An autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE in December 2023 said the Fools Rush In actor — who was best known for his TV role on Friends as Chandler Bing — died of acute effects from ketamine.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry’s family told PEOPLE in a statement after his death. They added, "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

O'Neal died on Dec. 8, 2023. The 82-year-old, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in the 1970 romance Love Story, had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2012.

The actor's son Patrick O'Neal wrote in an Instagram tribute at the time that his father, "passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us."



Jason Mendez/Getty Chita Rivera in New York City on May 22, 2023

Related: SAG Awards 2024 In Memoriam Tribute Honors Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Chita Rivera and More

Story continues

Rivera, a Tony-winning actress and singer with more than seven decades of credits on Broadway, died at age 91 on Jan. 30, following a brief illness.

"It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera," her rep Merle Frimark said in a statement of his longtime "dear friend."

Rivera's Broadway career dates back to 1950, and includes two and a half dozen roles in shows such as Guys and Dolls, Merlin, Can-Can, Kiss of the Spider Woman and the role of Anita in West Side Story.

She also originated the role of murderess Velma Kelly in Chicago on Broadway in 1975 — and for the show's 25-year anniversary, she played lead Roxie Hart in Las Vegas, London and Toronto. She also had a cameo in the 2002 film adaptation, which won Best Picture at the 2003 Oscars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.