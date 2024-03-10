Oscars 2024 live updates: Biggest moments from the 96th Academy Awards

The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here: The 2024 Oscars take place tonight, March 10.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony which will honor excellence in cinematic achievements for some of the past year's biggest films.

"Oppenheimer" has the most nominations heading into the night with a total of 13 nods. "Poor Things" follows closely behind with 11 nominations while "Killers of the Flower Moon" is up for 10 nominations.

We've also got you covered if you want to keep any potential historic moments at the 2024 Oscars on your radar or check out a breakdown of the best actor and best actress races.

Keep reading to stay up-to-date on all the biggest moments from the 2024 Oscars, airing live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.





Latest Developments





Mar 10, 4:35 PM

Who won at last year's Oscars?

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" won the most awards at the 2023 Oscars, taking home seven Academy Awards, including the coveted trophy for best picture and the best director Oscar.



Michelle Yeoh made history that night when she became the first Asian woman to win best actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in A24's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' (Courtesy of A24)

Additionally, Yeoh's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis won in the supporting actor and actress categories.



Brendan Fraser took home the Oscar for best actor for his performance in "The Whale."





Mar 10, 4:26 PM

Mar 10, 4:15 PM

How to watch the 96th Academy Awards

This year's Oscars ceremony will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. This time slot is an hour earlier than previous years.



The 2024 Oscars will be held again at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Mar 10, 4:08 PM

How to watch the Oscar pre-shows

ABC's official pre-show, "Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!" will stream on ABC News Live from 1-4 p.m. ET.





As the ceremony inches closer, "High School Musical" alum Vanessa Hudgens and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host Julianne Hough will host a 30-minute pre-show, "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.





Mar 10, 4:08 PM

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting tonight, marking his fourth time helming the awards show.



Ahead of the show, Kimmel opened up to "Good Morning America" about why he decided to return as host.



"There were some really good movies," he said in an interview that aired March 7. "I think they're all really good. I saw them all."

PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel sits down for an interview with Lara Spencer ahead of Oscars Sunday. (ABC News)

"It's a big part of why I decided to host the show this year, because I do know that there are movies that people have actually seen, which makes it a lot easier to make jokes about."



The talk show host's wife, screenwriter Molly McNearney, also returns as one of the ceremony's executive producers for the second consecutive year.



Kimmel previously hosted the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, the 90th Academy Awards in 2018 and the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.