Oscars 2023: All The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Hollywood, California.

Old Hollywood glamour ruled the red carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Celebrities and stylists alike kept things classic, sophisticated and elevated at the Oscars pre-show, which this year featured a champagne carpet, instead of the usual red. It’s the first change to the coloring of the carpet since 1961.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” host Jimmy Kimmel said last week, alluding to last year’s “slap” incident, which is still top of mind for everyone heading to the Oscars.

Compared to the SAG Awards red carpet in February, the Academy Awards red carpet also featured considerably less snow in the forecast and exactly zero blizzard warnings.

Check out all the best and boldest looks below:

Vanessa Hudgens

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Reece Feldman

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Reece Feldman

Zuri Hall

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Daryn Carp

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Daryn Carp

Laverne Cox

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Loni Love

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Loni Love

Naz Perez

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Naz Perez

Sherry Cola

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Sherry Cola

Jennifer Lahmers

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Jennifer Lahmers

Marc Malkin

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Marc Malkin

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Elizabeth Wagmeister

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Elizabeth Wagmeister