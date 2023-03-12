Oscars 2023 live: Brendan Fraser arrives on the red carpet

Nominee Brendan Fraser on the Oscars 2023 red carpet - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Hello and welcome to our 2023 Oscars live blog! We’ll be following all the action on Hollywood’s glitziest night, from big wins and surprise breakthroughs to the weirdest fashion choices and, well, every inevitable reference to Will Smith and “the slap”.

If you want to watch along, both the red carpet build-up and the actual ceremony are on the Sky Showcase channel from 11pm UK time, with the ceremony kicking off at about midnight.

The Telegraph’s brilliant film critics, Tim Robey and Robbie Collin, will be offering their expert commentary on our live blog here, and if you want to keep track of all the nominees and winners throughout the night, head on over to our winners page.

09:39 PM

Back to normal

After various bewildering choices, some pandemic-related, over the past few years - like holding the Oscars in a train station, ditching the host altogether, introducing audience-voted film awards that were immediately hijacked by rabid fan groups like Johnny Depp acolytes, or jettisoning numerous legitimate categories from the live broadcast - it’s a back-to-basics ceremony this year. (Other than that beige carpet, and - in an effort to court 'the kids', immediate sharing of the acceptance speeches on TikTok and Facebook.)

The 95th Oscars is coming to us from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Kimmel, and all of the 23 categories will be broadcast. The only concessions to popular taste are the inclusion of films like Top Gun: Maverick (hell yes) and Avatar: The Way of Water (god no) in the nominations.

Actress Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars - AP Photo/Ashley Landis

09:31 PM

The red carpet this year is…champagne

No, there hasn’t been a major drinks spillage – at least not yet. Bizarrely, the 50,000sq ft rug looks more beige than red in 2023, plus there's an orange tent to shield celebs if it rains. Apparently the muted colour is meant to evoke a mellow atmosphere, inspired by watching the sunset on a white-sand beach with a glass of champagne in hand. (Though if you’re currently looking out at interminable British drizzle, that’s more likely to evoke pure rage.) It’s part of a prevailing trend: the latest Emmys went for gold and the Golden Globes chose grey.

At the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Kimmel quipped: “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.” Ouch.

Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis on the champagne carpet - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

09:28 PM

Jimmy Kimmel is back

The experienced Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the third time. Memorably, his first stint in 2017 featured probably the biggest screw-up in Academy history: La La Land being named Best Picture instead of Moonlight. Kimmel’s relative calm in the face of utter chaos presumably makes him a sensible choice for this, the Recovery Oscars - although there will surely be a cheeky reference or two to Slapgate in the host’s monologue. Read Ed Power’s fascinating profile of Kimmel here.

There’s also a “crisis team” on hand, apparently - might we see an overzealous celebrity get tackled to the ground? And more importanlty, where was this crisis team when we really needed them: when Ariana DeBose started rapping at the Baftas?

09:15 PM

We're off!

The stars are already out in force, and we're poised to bring you all the latest news and gossip from the 95 Academy Awards - aka The One After Will Smith Did The Thing.

Telegraph film critic Tim Robey is champing at the bit. He says: "Aaaaand... here we go again. Team Telegraph are wired in, and will be updating our odds throughout the ceremony on who'll be at the receiving end of this year's statutory slap. Failing anything as exciting as that occurring, there's some genuine suspense this year in several races – keep an early lookout for Best Supporting Actress, which really could go in any of four directions (only Hong Chau for The Whale looks like she's off the cards). Stay tuned for rolling updates (and perhaps a few eye-rolling ones)."