Oscars 2023: Will Smith slap jokes, big wins for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' moving speeches and upsetting snubs

Attendees react as Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

While last year the Academy Awards essentially ended up being about the slap seen around the world, the 2023 Oscars tried to move on from that controversial moment.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once came out as the most notable winner of the night, winning seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Here are must-see moments you missed at the 2023 Oscars:

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech." jokes host Jimmy Kimmel at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/qofvMJ8ZD9 — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel takes a stab at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Jimmy Kimmel started off the event and of course, the comedian couldn't avoid taking a stab at last year's biggest controversy, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.

This is the first year the Oscars have assembled a "crisis team" in the event of any other unexpected circumstances.

"If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech," Kimmel joked to the audience.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year, nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."

But Kimmel's quips weren't just Smith/Rock-focused, he also took a stab at Avatar director James Cameron (and women directors generally).

Story continues

"How does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar? What do they think he is, a woman?" Kimmel said.

The Oscars host also poked fun at Steven Spielberg, who is the first person to be nominated in six different decades, this year for his film The Fabelmans.

"Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen. What a pair. The Joe and Hunter Biden of Hollywood," Kimmel said.

In a moment that got a particularly loud response, Kimmel compared TV shows to movies and he said there are some things movies can do that TV can't do, like lose $100 million.

"Is the gang from Babylon here? They know," Kimmel said following the setup.

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser’s emotional Best Actress and Best Actor speeches

The Best Actor and Best Actress awards went to two favourites in the awards season, with Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser making particularly moving speeches.

Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars, for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this a beacon of hope and possibility," she said in her acceptance speech. "This is proof that, dream big and dreams do come true."

"And ladies don’t let anybody tell you, you are ever past your prime."

Brendan Fraser, who grew up in Toronto, won the Best Actor award for The Whale.

“I started in this business 30 years ago and things, they didn’t come easily to me,” Fraser said. "But there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time, until it stopped.

“I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement."

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis win big

The Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards were highly anticipated before the Oscars.

Ke Huy Quan was brought to tears, and brought others to tears, after he won for Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actor has been very open about how he was largely absent in Hollywood after his roles in Encino Man in 1992 (with fellow Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser), The Goonies in 1985 and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, due to a lack of on-camera roles given to Asian actors.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Quan said when he accepted his award.

“My journey started on a boat," he went no to say. "I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage."

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This, this is the American dream."

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.”



Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

Shortly after Quan's win, his Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, won the Best Supporting Actress award. We could see Curtis mouthing "shut up" after her win was announced.

“To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all these years, ... we just won an Oscar together," Curtis said.

"And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," she added, before looking up and saying, "I just won an Oscar."

Curtis' mother, Janet Leigh, was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award at the 1961 Oscars for Psycho. She lost to Shirley Jones in Elmer Gantry.

Her father, Tony Curtis, was nominated for the Best Actor award for The Defiant Ones.

'I just want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'Women' and 'Talking' so close together like that' — Sarah Polley, upon accepting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking' #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fRx5g3IR72 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Canadian Sarah Polley wins for 'Women Talking'

In another Canadian highlight, Sarah Polley won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for her film Women Talking, based on the novel by Miriam Toews.

"I want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' put so close together like that," Polley said.

"Miriam Toews wrote an essential novel about a radical act of democracy in which people who don’t agree on every single issue manage to sit together in a room and carve out a way forward together, free of violence. They do so not just by talking but also by listening. The last line of our film is ... 'your story will be different from ours.' It's a promise, a commitment and an anchor, and it's what I would like to say with all of my might to my three incredible kids."

Polley was quick to get the support of Canadians reacting online.

I AM THRILLED for #sarahpolley !!! Yes!!!! Congratulations to Sarah Polly on her #Oscars win ⭐️

The filmmaker also won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards #criticschoiceawards @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/BWoJ6ExUj9 — Natasha Gargiulo (@NatashaGargiulo) March 13, 2023

I will pretend I heard the screams in my neighborhood when Sarah Polley won just like I hear when the Leafs win #oscars — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) March 13, 2023

This comes after significant criticism that all the nominees in the Best Director category for the 2023 Oscars were all men, many specifically calling out that Polley should have been nominated, in addition to Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King.

'Turning Red' snub

While Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has largely been hailed ass an animation masterpiece, some people were particularly upset that Canadian Domee Shi's Turning Red did not win in the Best Animated Feature Film category.

I’m honestly happy with any nominee winning in Best Animated Feature, but gosh I would love to see Turning Red take it home. Preteen adolescence is so rarely shown with as much authenticity as Turning Red displays and it’s just such an important film. pic.twitter.com/1vTmLnxMnT — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) March 4, 2023

4 town from turning red will always be famous pic.twitter.com/SpJ0UcNei8 — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 13, 2023

Turning Red is such a brilliant, funny and thoughtful film about girlhood something we rarely see. I wish it got more love from awards. — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) March 13, 2023

Other people on social media were quick to point out that they believe Angela Bassett was "robbed" of her Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Hey Auntie, we love you”.



They know Angela Bassett got robbed at the #Oscars



pic.twitter.com/Wv1BnIWJEf — your ultimate 🅿️lug  (@GimK_) March 13, 2023