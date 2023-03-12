Oscars 2023: An Irish Goodbye's shortlist marks 'celebration' of NI's work

"This is a real celebration of the work that comes out of Northern Ireland... it's simply fantastic."

That is the feeling within Northern Ireland's film industry, as one local short film prepares to compete at the 95th Oscars on Sunday night.

An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for best live action short film.

Andrew Reid from Northern Ireland Screen, which helped fund the movie, said the "wonderful film" has given the region a chance to shine on screen.

An Irish Goodbye, which is set on a rural farm in Northern Ireland, tells the story of two estranged brothers - Lorcan, played by James Martin, and Turlough, Seamus O'Hare - brought together again after their mother's untimely death.

Written and directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, the black comedy was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Andrew Reid said he couldn't be prouder of the team involved in An Irish Goodbye, whatever the outcome of the Academy Awards.

"We played just a small part but this is a celebration of talent - Ross and Tom's writing, directing, and Pearce [Cullen] producing," he said.

"It's a real celebration of the work that comes out of Northern Ireland.

"And for the actors as well. Seamus and James have done wonderful work and it's simply super to see them being honoured in this way."

"We've had this before with Boogaloo and Graham and there really are benefits of that for the filmmaking community in Northern Ireland."

Mr Reid said that when An Irish Goodbye was pitched to Northern Ireland Screen for funding it couldn't say no.

(Left to right) Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara, James Martin and Ross White celebrated their Bafta win last month

"The script sort of stood out from the rest and it was really a simple ask and a simple yes for us.

"We were honestly a very small part of a much bigger puzzle; they worked really hard to raise the remaining money and they had a really talented team.

"They are very deserving of all of this."

NI takes LA

The cast and those behind the scenes of An Irish Goodbye made their way to Los Angeles earlier this week.

One of its main stars James Martin was filmed playing the harmonica for a rendition of Dirty Old Town in a pub.

Last month An Irish Goodbye had success at the Baftas and was awarded best British short film.

And there could be double celebrations on Sunday night if An Irish Goodbye wins an Oscar, as Martin will also be celebrating his 31st birthday.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Martin said he couldn't wait for the Academy Awards and to see other movie stars.

Putting NI on the map

This isn't the first time a Northern Irish film has made it to the Academy Awards.

In 2015 the short film Boogaloo and Graham was nominated for the Oscars in the same category.

The film, directed by Michael Lennox, tells the story of two young boys growing up in in 1970s Belfast.

Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and Brendan Gleeson are all nominated for Oscars for The Banshees of Inisherin

It was also funded by Northern Ireland Screen.

Mr Reid said the filmmaking industry in Northern Ireland was decades behind the rest of the world due to a lack of funding and a strategy but that these types of projects are putting the region on the map.

"There is an appetite to see stories from Northern Ireland and stories like An Irish Goodbye or even Derry Girls," he said.

"They're doing really, really well and opportunities like this let Northern Ireland shine."

"We punch well above our weight on the global screen."

A night for the Irish

The Irish contingent in Hollywood on Sunday will be bigger than ever for the Oscars.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) is nominated for best international feature film - it is the first ever movie in the Irish language to receive an Oscar nomination.

Then there's the hugely successful tragi-comedy by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine Oscar nominations.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, it is the story of two friends who fall out after one decides to abruptly end their relationship.

The film is up for best picture, original screenplay, original score and film editing, with Martin McDonagh in the director category.

Kerry Condon is nominated for best actress in a supporting role, both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are shortlisted for best actor in a supporting role and Colin Farrell is in for best actor in a leading role.

Farrell will compete in the same category against fellow Irishman Paul Mescal, from County Kildare, for his role in Aftersun.

Irish editor Jonathan Redmond is also nominated in the best editing category for Elvis, while Irish animator Richard Baneham is shortlisted in the best visual effects category for Avatar: The Way of Water.

'We're all rooting for you'

Asked what sentiments he had for the An Irish Goodbye team, Mr Reid said: "Good luck, we are behind you all the way and we're immensely proud of your achievements.

"But also thank you. You are wonderful ambassadors for the screen industries in Northern Ireland.

"You know win or not it doesn't matter.

"Just to get nominated is such a phenomenal thing. They have done us proud."

An Irish Goodbye will receive its TV premiere on Sunday before the Oscar's ceremony.

It is being broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:30 GMT and it is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.