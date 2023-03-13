Oscars 2023: An Irish Goodbye wins best short film Oscar

Actor James Martin (centre) was joined by Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara and Ross White to accept the award

Actor James Martin was serenaded by the audience at the Academy Awards on his 31st birthday as the film he starred in picked up an Oscar.

Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye won best live action short film at Sunday night's ceremony.

Martin, who has Down's syndrome, said he planned to bring the award home to his drama group in Belfast.

He said it was fantastic that stars at the ceremony joined in singing Happy Birthday to You to him.

Martin is the first person with Down's syndrome to win an Academy Award.

"It doesn't matter if you have Down's syndrome, as long as you're doing what you do," he told the BBC after collecting his Oscar.

"I do what I can to be funny."

He said he planned to take his Oscar statuette to his drama club in Belvoir in Belfast.

A Irish Goodbye was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield.

Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, it tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.

The black comedy, set on a rural farm, stars Martin as Lorcan, alongside Seamus O'Hara who plays his older brother Turlough.

White, who is from Belfast, described winning the Oscar as completely overwhelming.

"We're just so proud to be representing Northern Ireland," he told BBC News.

"To be on that stage in front of all of our cinematic heroes - it was a special moment."

Other nominations in Sunday's ceremony in the best live action short film category, were Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride and the Red Suitcase.

The big winner of the night was Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven awards.

The directors and cast of An Irish Goodbye celebrated on stage after picking up the award

There was a record number of nominations for Irish talent at the awards in Los Angeles, with a record 14 nominations, including nine for Martin McDonagh's tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

But Banshees did not win in any of its categories.

Colin Farrell lost out in the best actor category, while his co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were unsuccessful in the best supporting actor category.

Story continues

Irish actor Paul Mescal also missed out, as did An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl).

Kerry Condon was also nominated for best supporting actress for her role, but lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two friends who fall out after one decides to abruptly end their relationship.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the first Irish language film to be nominated for best international feature film, a category formerly named best foreign language film.

Directed and written by Colm Bairéad, the film is adapted from Claire Keegan's 2010 book Foster.

Paul Mescal, who rose to fame with the BBC drama Normal People, was also in the running for a best actor prize for his role in Aftersun.

Brendan Fraser was victorious in that category for his role in The Whale.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said it was a remarkable year for the Irish film industry.

He said the success was "a testament to the hard work of so many people over recent decades".

An Irish Goodbye is available to watch on BBC iPlayer .