Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant Catches Audience Off Guard With Cheeky 'Scrotum' Joke

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant on stage at the Oscars

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant on stage at the Oscars

Oscars Live-Blog: Click Here for HuffPost’s Live Updates On The 2023 Academy Awards

Hugh Grant caught the audience at this year’s Oscars off guard with a cheeky remark about his appearance.

The British actor was reunited with his former Four Weddings And A Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell during Sunday night’s ceremony, where they presented the Academy Award for Best Production Design.

Before announcing the winner, Hugh joked that he and Andie had actually been chosen to highlight “the vital importance of using a good moisturiser”.

“Andie’s been wearing one for the last 29 years, and I’ve never used one in my life, he claimed.

“Still stunning,” he said, gesturing towards the US star, before pointing to himself and commenting: “Basically a scrotum.”

The remark was met with a roar of surprised laughter from the Oscars audience – and viewers watching at home seemed pretty tickled too:

Hugh Grant gets biggest laugh of the night with superbly British delivery referring to his unmoisturised face and himself as “basically a scrotum”@HackedOffHugh doing Brits proud again 👏#Oscar2023#Oscars#Oscars95 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant making the patter interesting by adlibbing “scrotum” into what I assume will be the trending word of the night. — Moisés Chiullán 肖振藩 (@moiseschiu) March 13, 2023

This is the Hugh Grant we came to see. He points at Andi Macdowell and says. "Still stunning," and then to himself and says, "a scrotum." #Oscarspic.twitter.com/5E1GazCA8a — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant just called himself "basically a scrotum" in comparison to co-presented Andie MacDowell at the #Oscars. Self-deprecating Hugh is the funniest Hugh. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) March 13, 2023

THERE’S the self-deprecating Hugh Grant we all love! On the importance of using moisturizer, [pointing at Andie MacDowell] “Still stunning” [pointing at self] “basically a scrotum.” 🤣 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/Z6gJckde2z — Carmelle Pretz @carmpretz@mstdn.ca (@carmelle25) March 13, 2023

Hugh Grant just referred to his face as "basically a scrotum" if you wanna know how things are going 🍆💀🙃 #Oscars — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 13, 2023

Comparing oneself to a scrotum may be a first for the Oscars. Just saying. #hughgrant — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) March 13, 2023

“The vital importance of using a good moisturizer - Andie’s being wearing one for the last 29

Years & I’ve never used one in my life - (she’s) still stunning, (me) basically a scrotum,” joked #oscars presenter Hugh grant with his Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie McDowell. pic.twitter.com/WhlKxnefcL — Jane Stevenson (@JaneCStevenson) March 13, 2023

For what it’s worth, Hugh, we think you’re still looking pretty great.

Story continues

After the Paddington star’s off-the-cuff joke, he and Andie announced that Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front was the recipient of the Oscar for Best Production Design.

Earlier in the night, Hugh caused a strir on social media when he had a somewhat awkward encounter on the red carpet.

On his way into the event, he stopped for a chat with interviewer Ashley Graham, although he seemed unfairly miffed at having to answer her fairly standard line of questions.

Click here for the full list of this year’s Academy Award winners.

MORE OSCARS: