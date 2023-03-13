Oscars 2023: Elizabeth Banks blames Cocaine Bear as she trips up on stage

Elizabeth Banks tripped up on stage during the 95th Oscars - and blamed Cocaine Bear for the blunder.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 49, was presenting an award at the 95th Oscars on Sunday night when the trip occured.

Banks, the director of new movie Cocaine Bear, was making her way on to stage when she tripped on the train of her Vivienne Westwood dress during a skit gone wrong.

She was aparently supposed to be pretending she was running away from a man in a bear costume who was stood on stage in reference to her comedy movie.

Banks made light of the fall, and quipped: “Oh my God. He tripped me.”

BREAKING: Elizabeth Banks becomes the second Hunger Games actress to trip on the Oscars Stage pic.twitter.com/WsEepWmjxw — lucy mee (@lemonflavlucy) March 13, 2023

She also struggled with her presenting duties - almost losing her voice while reading out the nominees.

“Sorry, my voice,” said Banks, who attempted to power through her appearance.

She was presenting the award for Best Visual Effects, which was won by Avatar: The Way of Water.

It was a busy night for Oscar moments - with John Travolta getting emotional as he introduced an in memoriam segment which began with a tribute to his late Grease co-star Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the night by entering the stage attached to a parachute, in a nod to best picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick and made references to last year’s slap incident which involved Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Hugh Grant encountered an awkward interview with model Ashley Graham in what People Magazine called “a brief, awkward interview”.

He described the event as “vanity fair” and told Graham he was excited to see “no one in particular.”

He also admitted that he could not remember the name of his tailor when Graham asked him about who designed his outfit, before she asked him about filming his cameo in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In a departure from previous years, the Oscars swapped its usual red carpet for a champagne carpet, with stars including Bill Nighy and Cate Blanchett wearing a blue ribbon as part of an initiative from the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR.