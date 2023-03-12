Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List
The most anticipated night in Hollywood is finally here!
On Sunday, the biggest names in film gathered for the 95th Academy Awards, marking the official end to awards season. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the ceremony, which is airing live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC.
More from Rolling Stone
Lady Gaga Will Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the 2023 Oscars: Report
Oscars 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch the 95th Academy Awards Online
Cast Your Vote: Here's Where to Download a 2023 Oscar Ballot Online
The competition is fierce this year, with the indie multi-verse smash Everything Everywhere All At Once leading all nominees with 11, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and acting noms for its core cast, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.
Elvis and The Fabelmans also picked up Best Picture nominations. The other contenders for the Oscars’ top prize include Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
Check below for the full list of winners (in bold) as they are announced.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actress
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best International Feature Film
Argentina, 1985
Close
All Quiet on the Western Front
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short
Halout
The Martha Mitchell Effect
The Elephant Whisperers
How Do You Measure a Year?
Stranger at the Gate
Best Original Song
“Applause” by Diane Warren for Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for RRR
“This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everwhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Adapted Screenplay
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
All Quiet on the Western Front
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Live-Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Rise
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
My Year of Dicks
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
The Whale
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best of Rolling Stone