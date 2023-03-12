Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage - Credit: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The most anticipated night in Hollywood is finally here!

On Sunday, the biggest names in film gathered for the 95th Academy Awards, marking the official end to awards season. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the ceremony, which is airing live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC.

The competition is fierce this year, with the indie multi-verse smash Everything Everywhere All At Once leading all nominees with 11, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and acting noms for its core cast, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Elvis and The Fabelmans also picked up Best Picture nominations. The other contenders for the Oscars’ top prize include Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Check below for the full list of winners (in bold) as they are announced.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best International Feature Film

Argentina, 1985

Close

All Quiet on the Western Front

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

Halout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Stranger at the Gate

Best Original Song

“Applause” by Diane Warren for Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for RRR

“This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everwhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Adapted Screenplay

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Live-Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Rise

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

My Year of Dicks

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

The Whale

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

