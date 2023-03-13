7 best Oscars moments from the 95th Academy Awards

The 2023 Academy Awards were full of emotional acceptance speeches, surprising turns and out-of-this-world movies. Here are some of the best moments from the year's biggest night in Hollywood.

A full-circle moment

Sunday's ceremony was an opportunity for Ke Huy Quan to catch up with his old friend Harrison Ford.

Quan, who starred alongside Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was a child, won best supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once following a two-decade break from performing.

After Everything Everywhere's best picture win, he excitedly ran up to the stage and embraced his former co-star, who presented the award.

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan in the Indiana Jones film and at Sunday night's Oscars

Lada Gaga goes make-up free

Lada Gaga made sure her vocals were centre stage when she performed without make-up and wearing jeans and a plain T-shirt.

The look for her performance of Hold My Hand, nominated for best original song, was a stark contrast to her earlier appearance on the not-so-red carpet, in a black Versace dress with a sheer corset bodice.

While on the carpet, she received praise from fans on social media for rushing to the aid of a photographer who appeared to have fallen when walking past her.

Lady Gaga in full make up on the champagne (red) carpet ahead of the Oscars

Lady Gaga performs without make up during the ceremony

Hugh Grant talks up the benefits of moisturiser

British actor Hugh Grant's humour was a hit with the crowd at the Dolby Theatre.

When presenting the award for best production design with his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell, Grant joked: "The purpose of this is two-fold.

"The first is to raise the vital importance of a good moisturiser. Andie has used one every day of her life, I have not."

Grant then gestured to MacDowell, saying: "Still stunning." He then gestured to himself: "Basically a scrotum."

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell at the Oscars

Earlier in the evening, Grant seemed less enthused as he spoke to model Ashely Graham about his cameo appearance in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Asked about his experience filming the sequel, he replied: "Well I'm barely in it. I'm in it for three seconds."

Probed further about whether he enjoyed filming it, he replied: "Almost."

John Travolta's tearful tribute to Grease co-star

When presenting the In Memoriam tribute for Hollywood figures who have died last year, John Travolta offered an emotional tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton John.

"We remain hopelessly devoted to you," Travolta tearfully said, referencing the iconic song by Newton John.

John Travolta at the 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel addresses The Slap

The late-night talk show host returned to host his third Academy Awards ceremony. He quickly addressed last year's Oscars controversy, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

"We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place," Kimmel said.

"If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.

"But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place," he added. "If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."

... and brings a donkey on stage

In an ode to the Irish film Banshees of Inisherin, Kimmel later brought a donkey on stage.

"She's a certified emotional support donkey. At least that's what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland. If you're feeling sad or need a hug... Let's get you back on that Spirit Airlines flight now."

Cocaine Bear makes an appearance

Elizabeth Banks presented the award for best visual effects - accompanied by a very hyperactive grizzly.

"I recently directed the film Cocaine Bear and without visual effects, this is what the bear would look like," Banks joked.

Elizabeth Banks did her best to control her presenting partner during the ceremony

An Irish Goodbye star gets birthday singalong

The directors of best short film, An Irish Goodbye, used their acceptance speech to sing a rendition of Happy Birthday to one of the film's stars, James Martin.

After saying their thank yous, director Ross White said: "This award is actually the second most important thing about today because it's this man's birthday", referring to Martin.

"We'd like to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James," he added, before leading the audience in song while Martin clasped the Oscars award.