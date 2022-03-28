Oscars 2022: Will Smith Appears To Hit Chris Rock After Joke About His Wife Jada

Daniel Welsh
·2 min read
Chris Rock and Will Smith pictured on stage during the Oscars (Photo: Myung Chun via Getty Images)
Will Smith confronted Chris Rock live on stage during this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris made an appearance on stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, during which he joked that Javier Bardem was “praying” that Will Smith would win Best Actor.

After turning his attention to Will, Chris then mentioned his wife Jada, who was sitting next to the Fresh Prince star in the audience.

“Jada, I’m looking forward to seeing GI Jane 2,” he said, seemingly referencing the Red Table Talk host’s buzzcut hairstyle.

The joke prompted an eye-roll from Jada, and after Chris continued presenting, Will then arrived on stage, where he appeared to hit the comic.

“Wow,” he commented. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

From the audience, Will was heard shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of my fucking mouth.”

“Wow dude,” a stunned Chris responded. “It was a GI Jane joke.”

Will then repeated: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

As an uncomfortable silence descended on the audience, Chris insisted: “I’m going to, OK? That was… the greatest night in the history of television.”

Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars (Photo: Neilson Barnard via Getty Images)
Chris then resumed presenting Best Documentary to Sumer Of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Earlier in the night, Will and Jada had been the subject of another joke by Oscars host Regina Hall.

As part of a skit, Regina read out a list of male celebrities who she joked needed to come backstage with her for a “Covid test”.

“Javier Bardem… oh you’re still with Penelope [Cruz],” she said. “Your test is fine… it says that you’re married… I mean negative.

“Will Smith, you’re married, but you’re on the list and it says Jada approved you, so get up here.”

While other stars on Regina’s list joined her on stage, Will opted to remain in his seat at the time.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the Oscars red carpet (Photo: Mike Coppola via Getty Images)
Will was nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Oscars for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic King Richard.

Check out all the must-see photos from this year’s Oscars in the gallery below…

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

