Oscars 2022: The nominations in full
This year's Oscar nominations have been unveiled, honouring the movie industry's finest from the past 12 months. Here is the full list of the nominees of the 94th Academy Awards.
Best picture
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Best actress
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Best actor
Will Smith - King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Dame Judi Dench - Belfast
Jesse Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Best supporting actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Best director
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Sir Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Best original screenplay
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
The Worst Person in the World - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Best adapted screenplay
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
CODA - Sian Heder
Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Best animated feature
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature
Summer of Soul
Flee
Ascension
Attica
Writing with Fire
Best international feature
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Best original song
No Time to Die - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Be Alive - King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
Somehow You Do - Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Best original score
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
Best cinematography
Dune - Greig Fraser
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Best visual effects
Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
No Time to Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
Best film editing
Dune - Joe Walker
The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
King Richard - Pamela Martin
Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best costume design
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Dune - Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Best sound
Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
West Side Story - Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
No Time to Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Best production design
Dune - Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
The Power of the Dog - Grant Major and Amber Richards
Best make-up and hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
House of Gucci - Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best animated short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best documentary short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
