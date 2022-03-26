Oscars 2022 - live: The Power of the Dog and Dune lead nominations ahead of Hollywood’s big night
Yes, it’s that time of year again – the 2022 Academy Awards are (nearly) finally upon us!
The Oscars will take place on Sunday (27 March), with films including The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and CODA battling it out in the big categories.
This year’s show will be presented by not one, not two, but three presenters in the forms of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
However, the show has already faced some controversy after it was announced that eight categories had been cut from the broadcast and would not be shown on TV.
Follow along for more updates as we count down to the Oscars...
Welcome to the blog!
15:25 , Isobel Lewis
Well kids, we’ve made it. The 2022 Oscars are getting close and excitement’s in the air!
We will be keeping you up to date on all things Academy Awards, from the films nominated to the gossip surrounding the show.
Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to Sunday (27 March) night’s ceremony!