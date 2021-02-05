Oscars 2021: Who's up, who's down, and where you can watch this year's contenders
Strap in for the weirdest Oscar race ever.
Like everything else since last March, awards season has been turned upside down by the pandemic: Festivals have gone digital, Q&As are now Zooms, and red carpets have mostly gone the way of the dinosaurs. Awards shows, too, have been perpetually pushed back or reimagined in light of COVID safety concerns.
But (knock on wood) the Academy Awards are sticking to their rescheduled April 25 ceremony, extending the eligibility deadline to Feb. 28 and welcoming streaming movies. At this point, we've seen most all of the contenders, and this week's Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards nominations gave us a clearer picture of who's ahead.
Screen Actors Guild: 'Nomadland,' Michelle Pfeiffer and 'Mank' were snubbed for nominations
Here's what you need to know about the current state of the race:
Wait, what's Jared Leto doing here?
The biggest head-scratcher of this week's nominations was the sudden emergence of Jared Leto, who earned best supporting actor nods from both SAG and the Globes for Warner Bros. thriller "The Little Things," which premiered on HBO Max in January. Up until now, "Little Things" was thought of as more of a commercial play than awards bait, with a dismal 47% score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Critics, too, were largely unimpressed by Leto's performance as a suspected serial killer, with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt calling him "creepy" but "one-dimensional."
So could this translate to a second Oscar nom for Leto? The actor/singer is already a controversial past winner for his role as an HIV-positive trans prostitute in 2013's "Dallas Buyers Club." A nomination Monday from the Critics' Choice Awards would certainly boost his odds: Critics' Choice correctly predicted last year's Oscars supporting actor lineup, although they have six slots instead of five.
Leto could certainly use the hardware, after recently confessing that his gold statue "magically disappeared." But we're hopeful the Academy will instead honor "Sound of Metal" heartbreaker Paul Raci, a dark horse contender who missed out at Globes and SAG.
'Little Things': Denzel Washington on throwing down with Jared Leto, Rami Malek
Where to watch: "The Little Things" is streaming on HBO Max; "Sound of Metal" is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Glenn Close, Amy Adams are back in the race
Good things can come from bad wigs. Ron Howard's Appalachian melodrama "Hillbilly Elegy" was roundly mocked by critics when it arrived on Netflix last November, with a lethal 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But poisonous reviews weren't enough to kill Close and Adams' awards chances: The long-overdue actresses, with a combined 13 Oscar nominations between them but no wins, roared back in a big way this week. Close's turn as a feisty, wisdom-spouting grandma earned her Golden Globe and SAG noms for supporting actress, while Adams' drug-addicted mom was recognized with a best actress SAG nod.
Close is much more likely to repeat at this year's Oscars in the less competitive supporting actress field. Adams, meanwhile, should at least feel encouraged by the love from SAG: She's been almost nonexistent on the campaign trail this season, and actors make up the Academy's biggest branch, meaning continued goodwill could propel her to a seventh Oscar nod.
Interview: Glenn Close talks 'Hillbilly Elegy,' another chance at Oscar
Where to watch: "Hillbilly Elegy" is now streaming on Netflix.
'Chicago 7' is in prime position to win it all
With Globe and SAG noms in the rearview, the pieces of this year's best picture race are finally falling into place. After lackluster returns from various critics' awards, "Mank" led Wednesday's Globe nominations with six including best drama, only to then fall short with just one SAG nod for best actor (Gary Oldman). "Da 5 Bloods" and "Minari" earned an impressive three SAG noms apiece after disappointing Globes showings, while Frances McDormand vehicle "Nomadland" hit a speed bump with SAG, where its cast of mostly non-professional actors were passed over for best ensemble (the guild's best picture equivalent).
The only movie to score huge with both awards bodies is Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7," with noms for best ensemble (SAG) and drama (Globes). The timely courtroom drama from writer/director Aaron Sorkin has been viewed all season long as the crowd-pleasing alternative to the more cerebral "Nomadland," and the film's robust performance this week only underlines its appeal to a wide swath of voters. And don't underestimate the power of Sacha Baron Cohen: The beloved actor has been out there waving the flag and working the promo circuit for both "Chicago 7" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," nabbing three Globes noms and tying Jamie Foxx and Helen Mirren for the most in a single year.
'Trial of the Chicago 7': How Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix film puts Trump’s America on trial
Where to watch: "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Da 5 Bloods" and "Mank" are streaming on Netflix; "Minari" starts virtual screenings Feb. 12; "Nomadland" bows on Hulu Feb. 19.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oscars 2021: Jared Leto, 'Hillbilly Elegy' surge after Globes and SAGs