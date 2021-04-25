Oscars 2021 red carpet live: Watch the EW and PEOPLE pre-show
True cinephiles know that just watching awards shows isn't enough — you also need the full scoop on the behind-the-scenes and facts about Hollywood's best films each year.
We are delivering just that ahead of the Oscars tonight with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, watch the video above for exclusive interviews with this year's Academy Award nominees, like Amanda Seyfried, Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day, Chloé Zhao, the cast of Sound of Metal, and more.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
After that, watch the Oscars official pre-show featuring every Best Song nominee starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Then, the 93rd Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC (find out how to watch or stream the Oscars here). To prepare, make sure you print out your own Oscars score sheet by downloading EW's ballot and read up on EW's awards experts Oscars predictions in every category.
Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET /2:30-3:30 p.m. PT on People.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.
