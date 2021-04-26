Oscars 2021 - live: Nomadland wins Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director at Academy Awards

Chloé Zhao poses after winning the Academy Award for Best Picture for Nomadland (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The 93rd Academy Awards fulfilled some expectations but threw in a couple of surprise wins in an unusual ceremony on Sunday evening.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars moved out of their usual venue, the Dolby Theatre, and were based out of Los Angeles’s Union Station instead. The ceremony’s format was overhauled too, with attendees observing social distancing and some joining via video link from other parts of the world.

But the unexpected didn’t stop at the ceremony’s form – it was there in its substance, too. Anthony Hopkins scored a surprise win in the Best Actor category (his second overall, the first one having occurred in 1992 for Silence of the Lambs) for his performance as a man with dementia inThe Father. Hopkins defeated Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari), and most notably Chadwick Boseman, who had been a strong contender for a posthumous win for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Hopkins didn’t attend the 2021 ceremony, meaning his win – announced by last win’s winner, Joaquin Phoenix – wasn’t punctuated by an acceptance speech.

On the Best Actress side, Frances McDormand, too, added to her Oscars collection. She won for her performance in Chloé Zhao’s celebrated drama Nomadland, which also took Best Picture (in which it had been a favourite to win). McDormand has previously won Best Actress twice: most recently in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and for the first time in 1997 for Fargo.

McDormand thus defeated Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Nomadland had been a favourite to win Best Picture; it fulfilled that expectation, beating The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Zhao also took home Best Director forNomadland, becoming the first woman of colour to do so, and the second woman ever. (The first one was Kathryn Bigelow, who won for The Hurt Locker at the 2010 ceremony.) While Zhao is primarily known for her work in independent films, she will also helm the Marvel movie Eternals, scheduled for release in November 2021.

In the supporting categories, Daniel Kaluuya took home Best Supporting Actor for his turn as community organiser and member of the Black Panther Party Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. His acceptance speech, in turns powerful and humorous, included an unexpected – and hilarious – tribute to his parents, whom he thanked for creating him.

Minari actor Youn Yuh-jung also won over the crowd in her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress, which was presented to her by Brad Pitt. “Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!”she told him after making her way onto the stage. She then proceeded to acknowledge the ways in which her name has been mispronounced throughout the awards season, telling the crowd: “Tonight, you are all forgiven.”

With her win, Youn became the first Korean actor to take home an Academy Award.

