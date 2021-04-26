Glenn Close Dancing To Da Butt At The Oscars Is Something None Of Us Saw Coming
Because of the pandemic, no one really had any idea exactly how the Oscars were going to play out in 2021.
Still, no matter what people might have expected from this year’s ceremony, no one could possibly have guessed the night would include some booty-shaking from eight-time nominee Glenn Close.
During the live broadcast, musical director Questlove and Lil Rel Howery played a game with the celebrity guests, in which they were asked to guess whether certain songs had been snubbed by the Motion Picture Academy back in the day.
When it came to Glenn’s turn, she was played E.U.’s Da Butt, and surprised everyone in attendance with her somewhat encyclopedic knowledge of the track.
“Wait a second, wait a second, wait a second,” she insisted. “I know that’s Da Butt. I know that.
“Da Butt was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go band E.U., Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie School Daze and my friends at the Oscars missed it… and it wasn’t nominated, so it couldn’t have won, which I think is an effin’ disgrace.”
“I wasn’t expecting that at all, that you’d know Da Butt,” Lil Rel said.
Imagine his surprise, then, when he asked Glenn to demonstrate Da Butt’s accompanying dance, and she happily obliged.
"THATS DA BUTT!!"
Bruh, I'm dead!!!!! #GlennClose #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eu0Kxv2TuB
— Andrew LaSane (@laptop_lasane) April 26, 2021
Truly, it was a moment none of us could have prepared for:
Glenn Close shouting out EU and Sugar Bear on the Oscars for "Da Butt," and I’m about to fall out. Dead.
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 26, 2021
i love that glenn close knows the entire wikipedia history of da butt #Oscars
— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) April 26, 2021
I’m sorry I know it’s late but that whole bit was worth it for that GLENN CLOSE DOING DA BUTT #Oscars
— Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) April 26, 2021
Glenn Close, funk historian
— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) April 26, 2021
Glenn Close just did da butt on the Oscars is a brand new sentence
— 🟣 Wiffy Mountbatten (@wyntermitchell) April 26, 2021
Do NOT question Glenn Close's knowledge of Da Butt #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WpO3mQ6Rre
— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) April 26, 2021
I did not have Glenn close doing da butt on my Oscar bingo card but here we are.
— roxane gay (@rgay) April 26, 2021
I LOVE GLENN CLOSE 😭😂 #Oscars
— Meatloaf Crunch (@yosoymichael) April 26, 2021
ok i forgive glenn close for hillybilly ellygy
— sonia (@soniasaraiya) April 26, 2021
The Academy doesn't deserve Glenn Close
— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) April 26, 2021
Glenn Close knows “Da Butt” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6iJdCWppoF
— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) April 26, 2021
Give Glenn Close an Oscar for that pls.
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 26, 2021
At least we have a new Glenn Close gif to replace this one #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aeF0USJh2O
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) April 26, 2021
Glenn Close did not win an Oscar... she won The OSCARS!!! https://t.co/lyxG1wxFQQ
— Daniel P. (@dinasztie) April 26, 2021
It didn’t go unnoticed that this totally bizarre scene then segued seamlessly into… the rather somber In Memoriam tributes section of the evening.
A swift transition from Glenn Close doing "Da Butt" to a somber In Memoriam segment: only... the Oscars.
— Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) April 26, 2021
Glenn Close was nominated for her eighth Oscar on Sunday night, but lost out in the Best Supporting Actress category to Youn Yuh-jung.
She now holds the dubious honour of being the living actor who has the most Oscar nominations without a win.
