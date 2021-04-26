Oscars 2021: Fans shocked by Chadwick Boseman upset as late star loses Best Actor
Fans have expressed disappointment after the late Chadwick Boseman was beaten to the Best Actor award at this year’s Oscars by Sir Anthony Hopkins.
Boseman had long been the favourite to receive the award for his posthumous performance in the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but the Academy ultimately recognised Hopkins for his turn in The Father.
Among those bemoaning the decision was comedian Jo Brand, who said during Sky’s Oscar broadcast that Boseman was “robbed”.
“I’m really surprised,” said Brand. “I know what a brilliant actor Anthony Hopkins is, but I think that Chadwick Boseman was robbed there.
“He gave such an incredible performance in that film. I feel really disappointed in a way.”
Others voiced their shock at the result on social media.
“I don’t care what anyone says Chadwick Boseman deserved that Oscar,” wrote one person.
“Wait what was that Game of Thrones style ending?? Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed,” wrote someone else.
Others still used the occasion to celebrate Boseman’s career and legacy. The actor, who died of cancer last August, was featured in the ceremony’s In Memorium segment.
“Nothing changes the fact that Boseman was one of the most brilliant actors of this era who made a tremendous impact in a short period of time & that he’ll be remembered forever. Awards don’t make or break that,” wrote one person.
“Chadwick Boseman will remain one of the greatest actors of all time, with or without that Oscar,” wrote someone else.
The big winner during the 93rd Oscars was Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s US-set drama starring Frances McDormand.
Nomadland took home three Oscars on the night: Best Picture, Best Director (for Zhao) and Best Actress (for McDormand).
