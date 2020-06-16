Oscars 2021 ceremony postponed

Photo credit: Handout - Getty Images

The Oscars 2021 has been postponed by two months due to the pandemic. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on 28 February, but it has now been pushed back until 25 April.

The eligibility window has also been extended beyond 31 December 2020 to the end of February. The pandemic has stopped the filming of a number of movies, and prevented many from being released.

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times," said David Rubin, president of the Academy and its CEO Dawn Hudson.

"They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control.

"This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

The Oscars have been postponed three times before - the first was due to LA flooding in 1938; the second after the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jr in 1968; and thirdly following the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

The Academy has also announced plans to improve diversity at the awards by expanding the best film category to always include 10 films to ensure that a wider range of voices and narratives are represented. However, this will not be implemented until 2022.

