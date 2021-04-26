'Oscars doesn't deserve you': Massive Chadwick Boseman snub leaves the 2021 Academy Awards with 'chaotic and unhinged' ending

Elisabetta Bianchini
·4 min read
Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Hopkins (Getty Images & Elevation Pictures)

The 2021 Oscars ceremony ended with a massive snub when Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for The Father over the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

In previous years, the best picture category is always the last award of the night but when the order was rearranged this year to make the actor category last, many assumed it was to create time forBoseman to receive the posthumous Academy Award - but that wasn't the case.

Shortly after the awards abruptly ended, with Hopkins not actually making an acceptance speech, people took to social media to share their thoughts.

Hopkins is now the oldest person to win the best actor award at the age of 83.

Boseman died at the age of 43 after battling cancer. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted his award at the 2021 Golden Globes earlier this year.

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said.

"And I don't have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love."