'Oscars doesn't deserve you': Massive Chadwick Boseman snub leaves the 2021 Academy Awards with 'chaotic and unhinged' ending

The 2021 Oscars ceremony ended with a massive snub when Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for The Father over the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

In previous years, the best picture category is always the last award of the night but when the order was rearranged this year to make the actor category last, many assumed it was to create time forBoseman to receive the posthumous Academy Award - but that wasn't the case.

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Shortly after the awards abruptly ended, with Hopkins not actually making an acceptance speech, people took to social media to share their thoughts.

Honestly not even stressed about Chadwick not winning, because I know Chadwick wouldn’t have been stressed about not winning.



He would, however, want us to go back to work tomorrow aiming unconscionably high in both art and humanity. So that’s what Imma try to do. #Oscars — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 26, 2021

everything about that was a bummer. #Oscars fucked up big time not saving Best Picture for last, Boseman doesn’t get the tribute he deserves, and Hopkins gets a “what the fuck just happened?” moment for the single best performance of his entire career. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 26, 2021

We don’t need the Academy to celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We are celebrating Chadwick and his tremendous performance regardless. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/2q5RuBWIgj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 26, 2021

A dying man gives the performance of a lifetime... The last performance of his lifetime... Leaves it all up there... and you don’t give him the trophy?! 🤨 #Oscars #ChadwickBoseman — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor in all of our hearts #Oscars #Oscars2021

pic.twitter.com/KKKHK9GGLR — abby | chadwick 🖤 (@flashlover3ajt) April 26, 2021

#Oscars saving Best Actor for the very end for Chadwick Boseman and then having no-show Hopkins win instead has to rank up with the Moonlight/La La Land fiasco, right? — Todd Dupler (@ToddDupler) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman was a master of his craft, a luminary both on and off the screen and someone whose body of work transcends any award. — Prerna Jagadeesh (@PrernaJagadeesh) April 26, 2021

I don’t care what anyone says Chadwick Boseman deserved that Oscar pic.twitter.com/UvZfMdEIcl — ⨂ Ralph Bohner ⨂ (@pmoneythebos) April 26, 2021

chadwick you will always be remembered. oscars doesn't deserve you pic.twitter.com/IDLqYDzYFe — Pop Culture (@Culture2010s) April 26, 2021

I don’t care what you say.



Chadwick Boseman will forever be one of the greatest actors of this generation and he deserved to win that Oscar.



He did NOT deserve to be used as bait.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/lDSGhuP5a4 — 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) April 26, 2021

no disrespect to Anthony Hopkins but fuck the Academy and fuck this whole thing Chadwick was literally dying and still the only think he wanted to do was entertain us? To nominate and then not give him the award is not only dishonoring him it’s a disgusting cash grab for views. — Louis Kruse (@louisjnkruse) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman may not have won a oscar this evening but he won our hearts and that’s what really matters. hope you’re doing good up there Chad.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bwkEa9UMs8 — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd 🚩 (@IR0NLANG) April 26, 2021

Hopkins is now the oldest person to win the best actor award at the age of 83.

Story continues

Boseman died at the age of 43 after battling cancer. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted his award at the 2021 Golden Globes earlier this year.

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said.

"And I don't have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love."