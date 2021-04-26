Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
·7 min read
Red carpet of the 93rd Academy Awards
Red carpet of the 93rd Academy Awards

Most awards ceremonies have gone without a red carpet in the last year, for the quite understandable reason that there would be no guests to walk down it.

But then came Sunday's Oscars - the pinnacle of awards season; the biggest night in the entertainment calendar - where nominees were encouraged to turn up in person if they could, rather than dial in virtually.

The resulting red carpet gave us elegance, flamboyance, and an explosion of colour. Here are 13 of the biggest and best looks from the 93rd Academy Awards.

short presentational grey line
short presentational grey line

1. Regina King? Regina Queen

Regina King
Regina King

Regina King is no stranger to the Oscars, having won best supporting actress two years ago for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk.

This year, she returned to the Academy Awards not as an actress, but as the director of One Night In Miami, which had three nominations.

The film may have gone home empty-handed, but in the absence of a host, King was chosen to open the ceremony. She welcomed viewers and went on to present the first two categories for best original and adapted screenplay.

On the red carpet, King wore a custom, pale-blue Louis Vuitton gown with bedazzled pleating and bold 1980s-style shoulders.

2. Paul and Liz Raci are couple goals

Paul Raci
Best supporting actor nominee Paul Raci's wife Liz is also his agent

Sound of Metal star Paul Raci was in high spirits as he hit the red carpet with his wife Liz Hanley Raci, who also doubles up as the 73-year-old actor's agent.

"My wife has been my agent for 20 years now and she's been in there fighting for me," the supporting actor nominee told People magazine. "My wife Liz, she'll be there with me and she's my heart."

Raised as the hearing son of two deaf parents, Raci is fluent in sign language and he both spoke and signed his answers as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet.

3. Fennell turned Los Angeles into Emerald City

Emerald Fennell
Emerald Fennell

British director Emerald Fennell famously shot Promising Young Woman while she was seven months pregnant. The movie, which scored five Oscar nominations, was filmed over just 23 days back in 2019.

Two years on, Fennell found herself walking the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards - this time pregnant with her second child.

Fennell looked beautiful in a voluminous floral Gucci gown, which was pink in places, but mostly green (perhaps a reference to her own first name).

4. There were touching tributes to Kobe Bryant

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free won best live action short for their film Two Distant Strangers. Their stylish outfits on the red carpet came complete with a touching and subtle tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The basketball player and his daughter Gianna were two of the nine people who died in a tragic helicopter crash last January. Gianna Bryant, who was aged just 13, was a prodigiously talented basketball player like her father.

Roe and Free sported bejewelled Dolce & Gabbana pins with the numbers 24 and 2 - which were the jersey numbers for Bryant and his daughter.

Shortly after Bryant's death, the Los Angeles Lakers retired the number 24 as a mark of respect to the star, who won an Oscar himself in 2018 for Dear Basketball, an animated short film he wrote and directed.

5. Maria Bakalova knows how to enforce social distancing

Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova

Maria, you've got to see her.

The star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has sussed out the easiest way to abide by the two-metre rule: wear a six-metre-wide dress.

In fact, the Louis Vuitton gown she wore featured 100 metres of of tulle - a lightweight netted material - paired with a deep V neckline adorned with diamonds.

The best supporting actress nominee looked amazing as she walked the red carpet, and frankly we're just glad she finally had the chance to show off a more glamorous side.

Her role in Borat was the opposite - it involved everything from interviewing Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room to taking part in numerous gross-out scenes (you'll know if you've seen it). If anyone earned a red carpet appearance this year, it's Maria.

6. The best actress nominees set a gold standard

Andra Day, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan
Andra Day, Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan

Viola Davis (centre) looked wonderful in an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton, while her co-nominees Andra Day (left) and Carey Mulligan (right) both opted for high-slit golden gowns, designed by Vera Wang and Valentino respectively.

We're not sure if the pair were trying to improve their Oscars chances by dressing like one of the statuettes, or if this was one of those awkward moments where you accidentally wear the same outfit as your colleague to the office, but we applaud them either way.

7. Alan Kim is the winner of awards season

Alan Kim
Alan Kim

The nine-year-old isn't just one of the breakout stars of Minari, we're going to go ahead and say he's breakout star of the entire Academy Awards.

Kim provided one of the early viral moments of the night, when he was filmed dancing on the red carpet.

He sported a stylish Thom Browne suit featuring shorts (it's quite hot in LA at this time of year) and striped socks, effortlessly showing some of his acting elders how it's done.

And it's nice to see he hasn't quite reached that age where he's too embarrassed to be photographed with his Mum.

8. Celeste is the queen of our hearts

Celeste
Celeste

The British singer was nominated in the best original song category for Hear My Voice, from The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Celeste walked the red carpet holding an anatomical red heart purse, supplied by Gucci (rather than a real human).

9. The men had varying attitudes to colourful outfits

Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr, Riz Ahmed
Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr, Riz Ahmed

Two of the major British acting nominees - Daniel Kaluuya and Riz Ahmed - played it fairly straight with their outfits - going for razor-sharp black and navy tuxedos.

One Night In Miami star Leslie Odom Jr took a slightly more colourful approach, wearing a golden Brioni suit, complemented with Cartier jewels.

10. Great style travels across the Atlantic

Glenn Close and Olivia Colman
Glenn Close and Olivia Colman

Two years ago, Glenn Close and Olivia Colman faced each other in the best actress category, with Colman ultimately winning for The Favourite. This year, they were up against each other again, for best supporting actress.

But while they might be nominated in the same category, they weren't actually on the same continent.

Close was pictured wearing a blue Armani dress in Los Angeles, while Olivia Colman wore a long-sleeve scarlet gown at the Academy's UK Oscars hub at London's BFI.

11. Crip Camp owned the red carpet

Also on the red carpet were the stars and producers of Crip Camp, nominated for best documentary feature.

Along with Sound of Metal and Falling Through, Crip Camp was one of several nominees this year praised for their representation of disability.

Co-directors Nicole Newnham (fourth from right) and Jim LeBrecht (third right) wore a beautiful cream gown and a custom-made navy blue Gucci ensemble respectively.

After they tweeted a picture from the Los Angeles red carpet, one user replied: "As a disabled teenager, this is the coolest thing I've ever seen."

And or the first time ever, this year's Oscars stage had a ramp, to make sure wheelchair users had no problem getting on stage.

12. Chloe and Swankie shared the spotlight

Chlo&#xe9; Zhao and Charlene Swankie
Chloé Zhao and Charlene Swankie

Best director winner Chloé Zhao was truly the queen of this year's Academy Awards, but that didn't mean she was planning on hogging the spotlight. Instead, she walked the red carpet with Swankie, one of the stars of her film, Nomadland.

Like many of the people who appear in the movie, Charlene Swankie was a non-professional actor when she was hired to appear in the film, which has been praised for its depiction of the nomadic lifestyle.

13. We are not worthy of Laura Dern

Laura Dern
Laura Dern

As one of last year's winners, Laura Dern returned this year to present the best supporting actor category.

Her delightful Oscar de la Renta gown gave off three simultaneous messages:

1. Laura Dern is one of Hollywood's best dressed women.

2. Laura Dern will not be getting cold at the after party.

3. Bjork's swan dress from the 2001 Oscars was way more ahead of its time than we realised.

.

Latest Stories

  • Jake Paul, Dana White feud after appearance at UFC 261: 'They're full of s***'

    Jake Paul fired back on Twitter on Sunday after UFC president Dana White called him out over his win against Ben Askren at a Triller Fight Club event.

  • Ryu exits early with strain, Jays 'pen finishes off Rays 1-0

    Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Sunday.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant returns from thigh injury, drops 33 points on Suns

    The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.

  • Weidman stretchered off after suffering gruesome leg injury at UFC 261

    The UFC 261 main card opened with back-to-back finishes, but they weren’t the kind that anyone feels good about.

  • Crosby making strong case for Hart Trophy runner up

    Sidney Crosby is having another brilliant season, and should probably be rewarded for it when it's time to vote for major awards.

  • Central Michigan QB John Keller shot, hospitalized in serious condition

    John Keller and another student were shot early Saturday morning at an apartment complex near campus.

  • 48-year-old Fred Brathwaite called into emergency action for AHL team

    48-year-old Fred Brathwaite, who made 254 NHL appearances and last played in 2012, was called up on an emergency basis by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • Joe Thornton begins heated new rivalry with Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers

    Tensions between Maple Leafs veteran Joe Thornton and Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers ran high throughout Saturday's contest.

  • QMJHL only junior hockey league still going ahead with playoffs

    The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now the only major junior league in the country that is still trying to complete its playoffs for this season.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    A battle between two London rivals, and two Serie A powers fighting for European qualification highlight this week's slate.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • The Rush: Gronk sets a Guinness World Record, a 4-year-old champ and UK wins its first Women’s Volleyball title

    In honor of this year's Oscars, The Rush showcases some incredible performances from this past weekend, including an incredible catch by Gronk, a 4-year-old named Josh and the Kentucky women’s volleyball team.

  • ICU nurse finds inspiration in Stephen Curry's catchphrase

    SAN FRANCISCO — Shelby Delaney, an intensive care unit nurse, has depended on Stephen Curry's “I Can Do All Things” catchphrase so many times over the years. It is written inside the No. 30 jersey of Curry's that she has worn beneath her scrubs day after day to get through each daunting moment of the pandemic. Last spring, Curry made a FaceTime video call to Delaney and her colleagues at Oakland’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center after learning she was wearing his uniform. Delaney had it on again Sunday night — with that handwritten ‘I Can Do All Things’ on the inside of the neckline — as she and husband Robert Crowley sat on the floor for Golden State’s game against Sacramento. A season ticket holder at Chase Center who couldn’t attend gifted them the seats. “I’d always dreamed of talking to him, mostly to thank him, because he really has made such an impact on my life and how I carry myself,” said Delaney, a former high school basketball player who later did some coaching. “It kind of helped me, the whole ‘I can do all things,’ but also the way he believes that and the way he lives his life is through that, with joy and love. So he really inspired me. Watching him when I started nursing, in my early 20s, which is a hard time to be alive, when you’re in your early 20s it’s difficult, but doing it in the ICU, I was always like, ‘I can’t do this,’ so he carried through that and stuff I had going on personally with my family.” Those minutes Curry spent with Delaney, her fellow nurses and the other medical personnel provided a lift they all needed during the most challenging stretch of COVID-19. “It really uplifted a lot of folks, like all the other nurses, the other staff members, everyone got a lot of joy out of that,” Delaney shared of that call with the two-time MVP. “People told me, they actually said that helped boost morale around here a lot, and it got us a lot of donations. And, it got us a lot of donations. It got us a lot of face masks, a lot of surgical masks, it got us a lot of food. And enough food that we were able to share with everyone in the hospital. ... Everyone got to feel loved and feel appreciated because everyone is putting their lives on the line, not just the ICU nurses.” The 28-year-old Delaney moved to the music upon reaching her courtside seat across from the Warriors bench before tipoff. She and Crowley cheered when Curry was introduced. “It's really nice for our organization to be able to honour people who have helped so much during the pandemic,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I think that's one of the most important roles that our organization plays in the community is to honour those who deserve to be honoured, so it's a great way for that to happen, especially because we've got plenty of fans out there who have been on the front lines during the pandemic. So, the more we can honour the better and it's a nice thing to be able to do.” Delaney believes she is a better nurse having gone through the pandemic, supporting her patients with love and care when they have nobody else. “It's an intense job, but I do love it a lot,” she said. “Doing it with love, I think I've become a better nurse over the past year. The family's not there so you've got to give a little extra, you've got to be there in a different way — you've got to be the family and the nurse.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Kevin Durant, Mike Conley win Oscar for short film 'Two Distant Strangers'

    Both Mike Conley and Kevin Durant served as executive producers on "Two Distant Strangers," a short film starring Joey Bada$$,

  • Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

    WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory. Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal's 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining. Washington finished on a 14-5 run. Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four. He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games. Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points, Jarrett Allen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Cedi Osman scored 19 points, and Kevin Love had 12. The Cavaliers have lost five of six. Robin Lopez had 14 points for Washington, and Daniel Gafford added 12. TIP-INS Cavaliers: Cedi Osman started after not playing in Cleveland’s previous five games. Osman played 37 minutes. … Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was given a technical foul with 1:07 left in the first half after Larry Nance Jr. was called for a foul on Daniel Gafford's attempted dunk. … Garland has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games. Wizards: Anthony Gill made his second career start, scoring five points in 14 minutes. ... Beal played his 596th game for Washington to move into fourth place in franchise history. He passed Charles Jones, who played for the then-Bullets from 1984-93. HACHIMURA HEALING Forward Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness. Coach Scott Brooks said if Hachimura doesn’t return Monday night against the Spurs he’s hopeful to have him back Wednesday night against the Lakers. “It’s trending in the right direction,” Brooks said. UP NEXT Cavaliers: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night. Wizards: Host San Antonio on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bobby Bancroft, The Associated Press

  • Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis dies at 65

    Mike Davis played for the Raiders from 1978-85 and won two Super Bowls with the franchise.

  • Zibanejad has 3rd hat trick in 22 games, Rangers beat Sabres

    NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored three times for his third hat trick in 22 games and seventh of his career to help lift the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Sunday night. Kaapo Kakko added two goals and Kevin Rooney had an empty-netter for the Rangers. They pulled within four points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division after the Bruins lost 1-0 to Pittsburgh earlier Sunday. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his career against Buffalo. The Rangers won for the seventh time in their last 10 games and improved to 5-1-1 against the Sabres this season, including 3-0-0 at home. The teams meet again Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres. Dustin Tokarski made 23 saves. PENGUINS 1, BRUINS 0 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in Pittsburgh's victory over Boston. Jarry has won his last four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home victory over New Jersey last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals. He rebounded two nights later against the Devils and has earned a point in 11 of his last 12 starts. Guentzel scored his 21st at 4:03 of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth straight. Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin made a plays at the blueline and along the wall to keep the puck in the zone and get it to Sidney Crosby near the goal-line. Crosby set up Guentzel, who ripped a high slap shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove from the left faceoff dot. FLYERS 4, DEVILS 3, SO PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux scored twice in 22 seconds to force overtime and was one of three Flyers to score in a shootout in Philadelphia's victory over New Jersey. Sean Couturier also scored in regulation for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott had 29 saves. Michael McLeod, Miles Wood and Pavel Zach scored for New Jersey. The Devils have gone 10 straight games without a win. The teams will meet again Tuesday night in New Jersey. The Associated Press

  • Magic's Devin Cannady stretchered off court after suffering horrific ankle injury

    Devin Cannady screamed out instantly in pain as he landed after trying to contest a layup on Sunday afternoon.

  • Aussies Leishman and Smith win Zurich Classic in a playoff

    AVONDALE, La. — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday. Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par. The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys. It's Smith's third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and best result since tying for second at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters last November. It's also was his sixth top 10 since the current tour season started last October. Smith's last victory came at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. It was Leishman's sixth career victory, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first win since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. The climactic finish capped off a compelling duel between two teams that teed off together in the final grouping and took turns holding leads that never grew to more than two strokes. After Smith made birdie putts of 9 feet on the par-5 seventh and 7 feet on the par-3 ninth to pull his team even atop the leaderboard, the Aussies went in front on 10, when Schwartzel's approach found the bunker and his team two-putted for bogey. Smith and Leishman took a two-shot lead with a birdie on the par-5 11th, where Leishman drove 307 yards into the fairway and Smith sent the team's second shot 265 yards to the green, setting up a birdie. But the gave a stroke back on 13 when Leishman's drive went into the TPC Louisiana's trademark, towering and old-growth cypress three that stands alone like a monolith in the fairway. That forced the team to take a drop that led to a bogey. The South Africans moved back into the lead on 15, where Schwartzel followed up Oosthuizen's 205-yard approach shot with a nearly 15-foot putt for birdie, while Smith, whose approach had fallen short of the green, narrowly missed a 13-foot putt for par. Smith then bounced his booming, 294-yard tee shot on 16 into the water, but it went out of bounds close enough to the green that Leishman was able to hit a chip on his team's third shot and rolled it in from more than 23 feet for birdie to tie Ooshuizen and Schwartzel at 21 under. Both teams bogeyed the par-3 17th to head to the par-5 18th tied at 20 under. The two Canadians who made the weekend cut finished near the bottom of the pack. Michale Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and American teammate Vincent Whaley fired a 75 in the final round to finish 7 under. David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., and American partner Zack Sucher shot a 77 to finish 5 under. Peter Uihlein and Richy Werenski shot a 67, with six birdies and one bogey, to shoot up the leaderboard from 18th to third. Billy Horschel and former LSU player Sam Burns shot a 69 to tie for fourth with Brandt Snedeker-Keith Mitchell and Brendan Steele-Kegan Bradley. Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, the defending champions from 2019, closed with a 70 to finish seventh at 17 under. ___ More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press