Oscar-Winning Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Board Animation ‘American Sikh’ (EXCLUSIVE) – Global Bulletin

OSCAR CONTENDER

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor (“The Elephant Whisperers”) and Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna (“The Last Color”) have boarded Oscar-qualified animated short “American Sikh” as executive producers.

The film tells the true story of an American-born, turban-wearing Sikh illustrator, writer, performance artist, diversity speaker and creator of Sikhtoons.com, Vishavjit Singh, who after a lifetime of facing prejudice, self-doubt and violence, finally finds acceptance in a superhero costume. Singh is publicly known for his Captain America persona — a turbaned and bearded Sikh — fighting against bigotry, intolerance and perceptions of what an American should look like post 9/11.

More from Variety

“American Sikh” was created in partnership with Singh as the director-producer and director Ryan Westra (live action short “Red, White and Beard,” starring Singh). It was animated by Studio Showoff, a Melbourne-based production house founded by Ivan Dixon and Sean Zwan that has produced work for Childish Gambino, HBO and Cartoon Network.

The film has won best short animation at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, best animation at San Diego International Film Festival, the grand jury award for best short documentary at and the audience choice award at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, a special mention at Chicago International Film Festival and an honorable mention at Tallgrass Film Festival.



HELLO ‘GOODBYE’



Production is now under way on anthology film “Good Goodbye,” from Singapore production firm MM2 Entertainment. It comprises three interconnected stories about attitudes towards death, dying and palliative care. “The film will explore the courage to pursue one’s dreams despite the fear of mortality, the significance of reconciling with family by letting go of regret and resentment, and the importance of releasing self-imposed limitations to live a life filled with love,” the company said.



Story continues

Award-winning director Daniel Yam (“4Love,” “Wonder Boy”) directs Tosh Zhang (“Ah Boys To Men” franchise movies), Julie Tan (“Wonder Boy”), Shane Pow (“Ajoomma”), Golden Horse Award nominee Yang Shi Bin (“Wet Season”), Andie Chen (“Circle Line”), beauty queen Teo Ser Lee and child actor Aster Yeow. The film is set to release in 2024.



88 + 1



88rising, the music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, has appointed Mike Chuthakieo as its first chief revenue officer. He will report directly to CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro. In this newly created role, Chuthakieo will spearhead the direction and execution of brand partnership strategies across the globe.

The company has had a busy 2023. Its flagship Head In The Clouds Music and Arts Festival celebrated its fifth year in Los Angeles, and made its debut in New York City and Guangzhou, China this year, following expansions to Manila, Philippines and Jakarta, Indonesia the previous year.

Its contracted artist, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” reached #8 on Billboard’s Hot 100, while his album “Smithereens” debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, and his North American tour sold out. Niki’s North America and Asia tours were fully sold-out. And Jackson Wang’s “Magic Man” became the highest Billboard charting album from a Chinese artist, reaching #15 and his debut solo global tour quickly sold out.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.