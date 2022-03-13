Oscar-winning 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' actor William Hurt dies at 71

William Hurt, the Oscar-winner star of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Broadcast News" and "Children of a Lesser God," has died. He was 71.

Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement to the Associated Press that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Will Hurt told The Hollywood Reporter his father died at his home in Portland, Oregon. Hurt was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

The four-time Oscar-nominated actor was one of the most acclaimed stars and bankable leading men of the 1980s, starring as Vietnam veteran Nick Carlton in the all-star ensemble of 1983's "The Big Chill."

Hurt earned Oscar nominations in three consecutive years — for his role as a prisoner in a Brazilian jail in 1986's "Kiss of the Spider Woman," 1987's drama "Children of a Lesser God" (alongside "CODA" star Marlee Matlin) and as a TV anchor in 1988's "Broadcast News."

Hurt was also nominated for his supporting role in 2005's "A History of Violence."

Although his first credited role was as on CBS' detective series "Kojak," the Juilliard School actor made his film debut in 1980, as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation in the science-fiction thriller "Altered States."

Hurt's true star breakout came the next year in the thriller "Body Heat," as smalltown lawyer Ned Racine, who is seduced into committing murder by Kathleen Turner's Matty Walker.

For a younger generation, Hurt was known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe work as Hulk nemesis Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. He first appeared in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" alongside Edward Norton's Bruce Banner. He reprised the role in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Black Widow."

