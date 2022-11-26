Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63

Harry Langdon

Singer and actress Irene Cara has been found dead in her Florida home at the age of 63.

Her publicist, Judith Moose, confirmed the news on Saturday which came after the Oscar-winner was recently the subject of a death hoax.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Moose said in a statement. “Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when the information is available.”

“We’re all in shock,” she said.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Cara was born in the Bronx, New York City, in 1959 she was the youngest of five children and started her career on Spanish-language TV. Her father was Puerto Rican and her mother, Cuban-American.

She started performing as a child, appearing on Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show.

But her big break came in 1980 when she played Coco Hernandez in the hit musical Fame. Her performance garnered her a Best Actress nomination at the 1981 Golden Globe Awards.

Irene Cara holds the Grammy for Flashdance ... What a Feeling, which took out the Best Pop Vocal performance by a Female category. Bettmann

She also received two Grammy nominations for the musical and won Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist.

Cara went on to win a Grammy and an Oscar in 1984 with the title track to Flashdance.

