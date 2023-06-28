Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey to stand trial for alleged sex offences

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will stand trial on Wednesday accused of sex offences against four men.

The Hollywood star, 63, previously denied 12 charges including sexual assault and indecent assault.

Southwark Crown Court will hear about allegations from between 2001 and 2013.

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey’s lawyer previously told a court he ‘strenuously’ denies all charges against him (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said the defendant returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

He is known for starring in House of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects and was the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is on unconditional bail.