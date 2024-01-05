Oscar Winners Michelle Yeoh and Gwyneth Paltrow Cozy Up at “The Brothers Sun” Premiere

Yeoh stars in the Netflix series, while Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk is the co-creator

Leon Bennett/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Gwyneth Paltrow

Michelle Yeoh and Gwyneth Paltrow are all smiles!

The two Academy Award winners stepped out Thursday evening to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Brothers Sun at the Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, Yeoh, 61, wore a chic, tiger-print trench coat with boots. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail with wispy bangs resting near her face.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Michelle Yeoh and Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow, 51, stood smiling beside the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress while wearing a long-sleeved bright red dress — which featured a deep neckline and a skinny belt at her waist.

Yeoh stars as Mama Sun in the new action comedy. Paltrow is married to the Netflix series' co-creator, Brad Falchuk.

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow

A synopsis for the Netflix series reads: “When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.”

Ahead of the project’s release, Yeoh spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about what she hopes to be the audience’s takeaway from The Brothers Sun.

“Oh, I hope what they learn that behind this facade of being so nice, I'm quite naughty,” the Oscar winner, whose character can be described as a Taiwanese gangster’s wife, said in this week’s issue.

The actress then discussed how this role has differed from past ones.

“I've not been in a contemporary action comedy show based on the world of gangsters,” Yeoh explained. “To be able to bring the East to the West in a big explosion of arms and legs was an opportunity I couldn't afford to miss out on.”

Courtesy of Netflix The Brothers Sun

Mama Sun has now relocated to the United States with one of her sons Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), where they live a normal life — until her past catches up with her.

Yeoh also recalled how she was able to get her castmates to bring their A-game early on.

“The first night with all the young cast, we went around the table to introduce ourselves and to talk about what we hope to take away from this experience. By the time it came to me, I was like, ‘Just don't waste my time or else I'm going to kick your butts. Okay?’ And everybody gave their 110 percent from day one,” she quipped.

All episodes of The Brothers Sun are available to stream on Netflix.

Just before the release of her latest project, Yeoh landed an even bigger role — grandmother!

Courtesy of Netflix Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun

On New Year’s Day, the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon talent shared an announcement on her Instagram account.

She and her husband Jean Todt became grandparents when Todt's son, Nicolas, welcomed his first baby.

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024 ❤️✨ we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy ❤️✨," she captioned the first photo, which just showed the newborn's foot in her hand.

A follow-up post said, "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime ❤️💖✨❤️💖✨."



