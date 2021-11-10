Oscar Tshiebwe sets records for rebounds, but Calipari wants even more from the ‘big’

Oscar Tshiebwe’s 19 rebounds against Duke on Tuesday night was a record-breaker. It was the most for a Kentucky player making his debut, breaking the previous record of 17 set by Roger Newman in 1960, Cotton Nash in 1961 and Sam Bowie in 1979.

Tshiebwe also broke the Champions Classic record for rebounds in a game.

His performance, which included 17 points, was no surprise.

“That’s why you’ve got to do if you really want to help your team …,” he said after UK’s 79-71 loss. “I was going for everything.”

His 19 rebounds also tied Nick Richards and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for the most by a UK player in John Calipari’s 13 seasons as coach.

Duke’s star freshman, Paolo Banchero, was not surprised.

“We knew he was going to be on the boards heavy,” he said of Tshiebwe. “We did what we could. But, obviously, that’s what he does.”

Calipari spoke of wanting Tshiebwe to do more on the offensive end.

“We still working on post play for Oscar,” the UK coach said. “But I’m telling you guys, he can really shoot the ball.”

Calipari lamented three open shots from about 15 feet that Tshiebwe did not take.

But Tshiebwe as a post presence is a priority, Calipari said.

“You have to have good presence (around the basket) if you’re going to win,” the UK coach said. “That’s where you shoot a higher percentage.”

Too many minutes

Sahvir Wheeler had 16 points and 10 assists. But Calipari saw room for improvement. He attributed Wheeler’s seven turnovers (five in the second half) to fatigue.

“I can’t play a guy 38 (minutes) this early in the season,” Calipari said. “So, he should play about 32, and he would have been fine. He wouldn’t have had those turnovers. That’s not his fault. That’s on me.”

Calipari said he played Wheeler more minutes because freshman TyTy Washington struggled.

Calipari also said Wheeler had been instructed not to overpenetrate and get shots blocked, which happened more than once in the second half.

Wheeler’s 10 assists tied for second most in a UK debut. De’Aaron Fox had 12 in 2016.

Story continues

Kyle Macy also had 10 in 1977.

All-time victories

Going into this season, Kentucky ranked first in all-time victories with 2,327. That number stayed static with the loss to Duke, which improved its fourth-most victory total to 2,215.

Kansas, which beat Michigan State 87-74 in Tuesday night’s first game, increased its second-most victory total to 2,324. North Carolina had the third-most victories with 2,294 entering this season.

Classic renewed

Earlier Tuesday, it was announced that the Champions Classic had been renewed three more years. It will run through 2025 with the same four participating teams: UK, Duke, Kansas and Michigan State.

Next year’s Champions Classic will be played in Indianapolis and feature Kentucky playing Michigan State and Duke playing Kansas.

Other sites will be announced at a later date.

Looking ahead

Kentucky’s next game will be Friday against Robert Morris in Rupp Arena.

Of course, Robert Morris has a place in UK basketball history. The Colonials defeated Kentucky 59-57 in the first round of the 2013 NIT.

“That game obviously resonates a lot with some of our alums and some of our supporters,” said Andrew Toole, Robert Morris’ coach then and now.

That game still comes up in conversation.

“Often times when you meet somebody and you say where you coach at, they instantly remember that,” Toole said. “I feel some of our guys weren’t even born yet when that game was played. It feels like it’s getting to be distant from us.

“It’ll be a nice story for (the media), but our challenge will be on the court.”

‘A dangerous game’

Robert Morris is located in Calipari’s hometown of Moon Township, Pa. The UK coach said his grandmother and her sister worked in a cafeteria on the Robert Morris campus.

“It’s a dangerous game, especially coming off (UK-Duke),” Calipari said. With UK having a mandatory day off Wednesday, “that game is going to be hard,” Calipari said.

Randle donates

Earlier Tuesday, former UK star Julius Randle announced he would be donating $500 for every three-point shot he makes this season. The money will go to the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in the Bronx.

The charter high school specializes in basketball, but not the playing of the game. Among the majors students can have include such basketball oriented areas as journalism, coaching, analytics, marketing, law, design, nutrition and physical rehabilitation.

