Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim

Clayton Davis
·13 min read

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022

More from Variety

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

Janelle Monae - Glass Onion
Janelle Monae - Glass Onion

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong outing on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” coupled with her surprise win from the New York Film Critics Circle has given momentum to the actor as she seeks her first Oscar nom for the sci-fi horror film “Nope.”

Aside from Palmer’s win, “Nope” continues to find love from critics and, so far, landing on more than a dozen top 10 lists. In addition, Universal Pictures has debuted a new FYC trailer, highlighting the achievements as it becomes the underdog that just might deliver in the end.

Palmer is just one of the multiple women of color in the hunt for the Academy’s attention.

Also getting a huge boost today was Janelle Monáe, who won the National Board of Review prize for Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion,” which could catapult her onto the radar of SAG and Critics Choice voters, who both have ballots at the moment.

With the entire category still in flux, Angela Bassett could is still viable for her work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” while Gabrielle Union and Thuso Mbedu continue to make an impression with their works in “The Inspection” and “The Woman King” respectively.

See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective. To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.

Find the SAG Awards predictions for film and Golden Globe predictions in all of the film categories on their respective pages.

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Annette Brown. © 2022 MARVEL.
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Annette Brown. © 2022 MARVEL.

And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Rank

Name

Film

Distributor

1

Angela Bassett

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.

2

Jamie Lee Curtis

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

3

Kerry Condon

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Searchlight Pictures

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

4

Jessie Buckley

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

5

Nina Hoss

“Tár”

Focus Features

Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

Next in Line

6

Janelle Monáe

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.

7

Carey Mulligan

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped ignite a movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

8

Keke Palmer

“Nope”

Universal Pictures

The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

9

Claire Foy

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

10

Dolly De Leon

“Triangle of Sadness”

Neon

A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.

Other Top-Tier Contenders

11

Hong Chau

“The Whale”

A24

12

Laura Dern

“The Son”

Sony Pictures Classics

13

Stephanie Hsu

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

14

Thuso Mbedu

“The Woman King”

Sony Pictures

15

Gabrielle Union

“The Inspection”

A24

16

Kate Hudson

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story”

Netflix

17

Olivia DeJonge

“Elvis”

Warner Bros.

18

Lashana Lynch

“The Woman King”

Sony Pictures

19

Charmaine Bingwa

“Emancipation”

Apple Original Films

20

Aimee Lou Wood

“Living”

Sony Pictures Classics

Also In Contention

21

Sadie Sink

“The Whale”

A24

22

Jennifer Connelly

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Paramount Pictures

23

Judith Ivey

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

24

Jennifer Ehle

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

25

Anne Hathaway

“Armageddon Time”

Focus Features

26

Vanessa Kirby

“The Son”

Sony Pictures Classics

27

Whoopi Goldberg

“Till”

Orion/United Artists Releasing

28

Emma Corrin

“My Policeman”

Amazon Studios

29

Jean Smart

“Babylon”

Paramount Pictures

30

Sally Field

“Spoiler Alert”

Focus Features

All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)

Ahna O’Reilly

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Sony Pictures

Aimee Lou Wood

“Living”

Sony Pictures Classics

Alba Baptista

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Focus Features

Alejandra Flechner

“Argentina, 1985”

Amazon Studios

Alice Englert

“You Won’t Be Alone”

Focus Features

Alix West Leller

“The Good Nurse”

Netflix

Amanda Bearse

“Bros”

Universal Pictures

Amber Grey

“Master”

Amazon Studios

Anamaria Marinca

“You Won’t Be Alone”

Focus Features

Andrea Riseborough

“Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios

Andrea Riseborough

“Matilda”

Netflix

Angela Bassett

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Anne Hathaway

“Armageddon Time”

Focus Features

Anya Taylor-Joy

“Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios

Anya Taylor-Joy

“The Northman”

Focus Features

Ashely Park

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

Bleecker Street

Avis Marie Barnes

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Focus Features

Benja K. Thomas

“A Love Song”

Bleecker Street

Billie Piper

“Catherine Called Birdy”

Amazon Studios

BJÖRK

“The Northman”

Focus Features

Bria Danielle Singleton

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Sony Pictures

Candice Bergen

“As They Made Us”

Quiver

Carey Mulligan

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

CCH Pounder

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

Charlotte Gainsbourg

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Netflix

Charmaine Bingwa

“Emancipation”

Apple Original Films

Chloë Sevigny

“Bones & All”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Christina Jackson

“Devotion”

Sony Pictures

Claire Foy

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Connie Britton

“Breaking”

Bleecker Street

Crystal Clarke

“Empire of Light”

Searchlight Pictures

Dakota Johnson

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Apple Original Films

Danai Gurira

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Dolly De Leon

“Triangle of Sadness”

Neon

Dominique Thorne

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Doona Bae

“Broker”

Neon

Dot-Marie Jones

“Bros”

Universal Pictures

Edie Falco

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

Ego Nwodim

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Sony Pictures

Elaine Cassidy

“The Wonder”

Netflix

Elizabeth McGovern

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Elizabeth Olsen

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Marvel Studios

Ellen Thomas

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Focus Features

Émilie Dequenne

“Close”

A24

Emily Mitchell

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Emma Corrin

“My Policeman”

Amazon Studios

Emma Thompson

“Matilda”

Netflix

Emma Thompson

“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

No U.S. Distribution

Emmy Raver-Lampman

“Dog”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Eve Lindley

“Bros”

Universal Pictures

Florence Kasumba

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Frances McDormand

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Gabrielle Union

“Strange World”

Walt Disney Pictures

Gabrielle Union

“The Inspection”

A24

Gemma Chan

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Warner Bros

Gillian Anderson

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Netflix

Greta Gerwig

“White Noise”

Netflix

Griselda Sicillani

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Netflix

Haley Bennett

“Till”

Orion/United Artists Releasing

Haley Lu Richardson

“After Yang”

A24

Hong Chau

“The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures

Hong Chau

“The Whale”

A24

Imelda Staunton

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Iris Berben

“Triangle of Sadness”

Neon

Isabella Rossellini

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

A24

Isabelle Huppert

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Focus Features

Jamie Lee Curtis

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

Jane Adams

“Dog”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Janelle Monáe

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Janet McTeer

“The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures

Janet McTeer

“The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures

Jayme Lawson

“The Woman King”

Sony Pictures

Jayme Lawson

“Till”

Orion/United Artists Releasing

Jean Smart

“Babylon”

Paramount Pictures

Jeannie Berlin

“The Fabelmans”

Universal Pictures

Jennifer Connelly

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Paramount Pictures

Jennifer Ehle

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

Jessica Chastain

“Armageddon Time”

Focus Features

Jessica Hardwick

“The Lost King”

Warner Bros.

Jessica Harper

“Bones & All”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Jessica Henwick

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Jessie Buckley

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Joanne Froggatt

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Jodhi May

“The Silent Twins”

Focus Features

Jodie Turner-Smith

“After Yang”

A24

Joely Richardson

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

Netflix

Jojo Regina

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Sony Pictures

Judi Dench

“Allelujah”

No U.S. Distribution

Judith Ivey

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Judith Ivey

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Judith Light

“The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures

Julia Butters

“The Fabelmans”

Universal Pictures

Julianne Nicholson

“Blonde”

Netflix

Kaitlyn Dever

“Ticket to Paradise”

Netflix

Kate Berlant

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Warner Bros

Kate Hallett

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Kate Hudson

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Kate Winslet

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

Kathryn Hahn

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Keke Palmer*

“Nope”

Universal Pictures

Kerry Condon

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Searchlight Pictures

Kiki Layne

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Warner Bros

Kila Lord Cassidy

“The Wonder”

Netflix

Kim Dickens

“The Good Nurse”

Netflix

Kim Dickens

“The Good Nurse”

Netflix

Kimberly Guerrero

“Montana Story”

Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart

“Crimes of the Future”

Neon

Lashana Lynch

“Matilda”

Netflix

Lashana Lynch

“The Woman King”

Sony Pictures

Laura Carmichael

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Laura Dern

“The Son”

Sony Pictures Classics

Laura Haddock

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Léa Drucker

“Close”

A24

Léa Seydoux

“Crimes of the Future”

Neon

Lesley Nicol

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Lesley Sharp

“Catherine Called Birdy”

Amazon Studios

Leslie Uggams

“Nanny”

Amazon Studios

Li Jun Li

“Babylon”

Paramount Pictures

Lily Fisher

“Blonde”

Netflix

Lucy Boynton

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Netflix

Lupita Nyong’o

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Lyric Hurd

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Sony Pictures

Mabel Cadena

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Madelyn Cline

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix

Maggie Smith

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja

“After Yang”

A24

Mar Carrera

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Netflix

Margot Robbie*

“Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios

Maria Bakalova

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

A24

Mariana Treviño

“A Man Called Otto”

Sony Pictures

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

“The Sea Beast”

Netflix

Marsha Stephanie Blake

“Brother”

No U.S. Distribution

May Nivola

“White Noise”

Netflix

Meteora Fontana

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Netflix

Michael Hyatt

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Sony Pictures

Michaela Coel

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios

Michelle McLeod

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Michelle Monaghan

“Nanny”

Amazon Studios

Michelle Williams*

“The Fabelmans”

Universal Pictures

Michelle Wilson

“A Love Song”

Bleecker Street

Michelle Yeoh

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

Nadine Marshall

“The Silent Twins”

Focus Features

Nathalie Baye

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Niamh Algar

“The Wonder”

Netflix

Nicole Beharie

“Breaking”

Bleecker Street

Nicole Beharie

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Focus Features

Nicole Kidman

“The Northman”

Focus Features

Nicole LaLiberté

“Dog”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Nikki Amuka-Bird

“The Outfit”

Focus Features

Nina Hoss

“Tár”

Focus Features

Noémie Merlant

“Tár”

Focus Features

Noomi Rapace

“You Won’t Be Alone”

Focus Features

Octavia Spencer

“Spirited”

Apple Original Films

Olivia DeJonge

“Elvis”

Warner Bros.

Olivia Wilde

“Babylon”

Paramount Pictures

Olivia Wilde

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Warner Bros

Oona Chaplin

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

Patricia Clarkson

“Monica”

No U.S. Distribution

Patricia Clarkson

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

Pattrakorn Tungsupakul

“Thirteen Lives”

Amazon Studios/MGM

Penelope Wilton

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Phyllis Logan

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Q’Orianka Kilcher

“Dog”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Queen Latifah

“Hustle”

Netflix

Quintessa Swindell

“Black Adam”

Warner Bros

Rachel Keller

“A Man Called Otto”

Sony Pictures

Rachel Keller

“Butcher’s Crossing”

Saban Films

Raffey Cassidy

“White Noise”

Netflix

Raquel Cassidy

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Rose Decker

“Nanny”

Amazon Studios

Rose Williams

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Focus Features

Ruth Wilson

“See How They Run”

Searchlight Pictures

Sabrina Carpenter

“Emergency”

Amazon Studios

Sadie Sink

“The Whale”

A24

Sally Field

“Spoiler Alert”

Focus Features

Samantha Morton

“She Said”

Universal Pictures

Samantha Morton

“The Whale”

A24

Selenis Leyva

“Breaking”

Bleecker Street

Shayla Brown

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Sheila Atim

“The Woman King”

Sony Pictures

Sheila McCarthy

“Women Talking”

MGM/United Artists Releasing

Sigourney Weaver

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

20th Century Studios

Sigourney Weaver

“Call Jane”

Roadside Attractions

Sophie Kauer

“Tár”

Focus Features

Sophie McShera

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Sophie Okonedo

“Raymond & Ray”

Apple Original Films

Stephanie Hsu

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

Sydney Chandler

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Warner Bros

Tamara Tunie

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Sony Pictures

Tanya Moodie

“Empire of Light”

Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift

“Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios

Tessa Thompson

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Marvel Studios

Thuso Mbedu

“The Woman King”

Sony Pictures

Ts Madison

“Bros”

Universal Pictures

Tuppence Middleton

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Focus Features

Vanessa Kirby

“The Son”

Sony Pictures Classics

Vicki Berlin

“Triangle of Sadness”

Neon

Whoopi Goldberg

“Till”

Orion/United Artists Releasing

Wunmi Mosaku

“Alice, Darling”

Lionsgate

Ximena Lamadrid

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Netflix

Zawe Ashton

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

Bleecker Street

Zoë Kravitz

“The Batman”

Warner Bros.

Zoe Renee

“Master”

Amazon Studios

Zoe Saldaña

“Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios

Zoey Deutch

“The Outfit”

Focus Features

Zooey Deschanel

“Dreamin’ Wild”

No U.S. Distribution

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2022.

2022 category winner: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online and provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That connection on offense backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times as the Raiders (5-7) won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angel

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu