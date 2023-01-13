Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Feature – How Darren Aronofsky Could Make History With ‘The Territory’ and ‘The Whale’
LAST UPDATED: Jan. 12, 2023
2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Feature
CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) could make history at this year’s Academy Awards.
With two films in the awards conversation as a producer — the narrative drama “The Whale” and doc feature “The Territory” — if nominated for both best picture and documentary feature, he would be the first person ever nominated for both categories in the same year.
“The Whale” is among the 10 films nominated by the PGA Awards nominees, and things are looking good for the film’s prospects. In terms of “The Territory,” it’s done very well with the precursors including winning Cinema Eye Honors and being nominated by the PGA and Critics Choice Documentary Awards.
National Geographic Films dominated the 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees for the upcoming 34th Producers Guild Awards. The studio landed three of the seven spots with “Fire of Love” from Sara Dosa, “Retrograde” from Matthew Heineman and “The Territory” from Alex Pritz.
Movies that seem to have strong support within the branch are HBO’s “All That Breathes,” the likely frontrunner at the moment, along with Sony Pictures Classics’ “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” that has passion within the branch, both internationally and in the San Francisco Bay area.
Neon’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” leads the critics’ prizes, but as we’ve seen in the past, they tend to snub the presumed frontrunner such as “Jane,” “Apollo 11” and even this year with “Good Night Oppy” failing to make the shortlist.
Worth noting that “Moonage Daydream” is the only doc that is shortlisted outside of the doc category, and could factor into the best sound and editing category at BAFTA and the Oscars.
Some of the surprises from the Oscars shortlist included “Children of the Mist” and “Hidden Letters,” clearly have support, while “Bad Axe” and “Navalny” are having a surging moment that could propel one or both of the films into the lineup.
AMPAS nomination voting is open and closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.
The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
2022 category winner: “Summer of Soul” (Onyx/Searchlight Pictures)
