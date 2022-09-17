Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography – Could Claudio Miranda’s Camera Work Clinch the Best Picture Nom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
Clayton Davis
·9 min read
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
CATEGORY COMMENTARY: We’ll see if the science fiction and the action genres can get representation in the race with Claudio Miranda for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Russell Carpenter for “Avatar: The Way of Water” or Larkin Seiple for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” When it comes to “Top Gun,” if the studio wants to get into the best picture category, it needs to stay gain at least four tech noms to stay in the discussion, and cinematography could be its ticket as it looks “assured” recognition for best film editing, sound and visual effects (so far).
In terms of the overdue, Darius Khondji, whose impressive career has only managed to recognize once by the Academy — “Evita” (1996) — has two worthy entries under the guidance of two divisive films, “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” and “Armageddon Time.” Former Oscar-winning veterans are in the mix and expected to make noise with the Academy. Janusz Kaminski’s creation of the childhood of master filmmaker Steven Spielberg in “The Fabelmans” is another stellar effort from the two-time winner — “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998). He’s also fresh off another nom for “West Side Story” (2021). His competition could come from the second most-nominated DP Roger Deakins who delivers the beauty to Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light.”
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2
“Empire of Light”
Roger Deakins
Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
3
“Babylon”
Linus Sandgren
Paramount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
4
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Claudio Miranda
Paramount Pictures
After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
5
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
Darius Khondji
Netflix
A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country.
Next in Line
6
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Russell Carpenter
20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
7
“TÁR”
Florian Hoffmeister
Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
8
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Larkin Seiple
A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
9
“Women Talking”
Luc Montpellier
MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
10
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Autumn Durald
Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ben Davis
Searchlight Pictures
12
“The Son”
Ben Smithard
Sony Pictures Classics
13
“The Wonder”
Ari Wegner
Netflix
14
“The Woman King”
Polly Morgan
TriStar Pictures
15
“Thirteen Lives”
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Amazon Studios/MGM
16
“The Batman”
Greig Fraser
Warner Bros.
17
“White Noise”
Lol Crawley
Netflix
18
“Nope”
Hoyte van Hoytema
Universal Pictures
19
“Amsterdam”
Emmanuel Lubezki
20th Century Studios
20
“Devotion”
Erik Messerschmidt
Sony Pictures
Also In Contention
21
“Armageddon Time”
Darius Khondji
Focus Features
22
“Elvis”
Mandy Walker
Warner Bros.
23
“Don’t Worry Darling”
Matthew Libatique
Warner Bros
24
“Blonde”
Chayse Irvin
Netflix
25
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
John Seale
MGM/United Artists Releasing
26
“RRR”
K. K. Senthil Kumar
Variance Films
27
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Steve Yedlin
Netflix
28
“Decision to Leave”
Kim Ji-yong
Mubi
29
“The Pale Blue Eye”
Masanobu Takayanagi
Netflix
30
“Triangle of Sadness”
Fredrik Wenzel
Neon
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
—
“A Man Called Otto”
Matthias Koenigswieser
Sony Pictures
—
“After Yang”
Benjamin Loeb
A24
—
“Aftersun”
Gregory Oke
A24
—
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
James Friend
Netflix
—
“Ambulance”
Roberto De Angelis
Universal Pictures
—
“Amsterdam”
Emmanuel Lubezki
20th Century Studios
—
“Argentina, 1985”
Javier Julia
Amazon Studios
—
“Armageddon Time”
Darius Khondji
Focus Features
—
“As They Made Us”
David Feeney-Mosier
Quiver
—
“Athena”
Matias Boucard
Netflix
—
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Russell Carpenter
20th Century Studios
—
“Babylon”
Linus Sandgren
Paramount Pictures
—
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
Variety’s unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year’s awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes — Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety’s leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of
The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis
CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.
TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said
An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a
TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f
NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the
For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the
VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th
The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48
CALGARY — Decorated Canadian women's hockey team forward Rebecca Johnston joined a recent wave of women entering NHL teams' hockey operations departments when the Calgary Flames took her aboard. The 32-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction, as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time job, the Flames said Tuesday. Johnston, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was the oldest player on the Canadian te
CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.
HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his
Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his
REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi
VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra
SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the