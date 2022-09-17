Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography – Could Claudio Miranda’s Camera Work Clinch the Best Picture Nom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Clayton Davis
·9 min read

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis.

LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Cinematography

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: We’ll see if the science fiction and the action genres can get representation in the race with Claudio Miranda for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Russell Carpenter for “Avatar: The Way of Water” or Larkin Seiple for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” When it comes to “Top Gun,” if the studio wants to get into the best picture category, it needs to stay gain at least four tech noms to stay in the discussion, and cinematography could be its ticket as it looks “assured” recognition for best film editing, sound and visual effects (so far).

In terms of the overdue, Darius Khondji, whose impressive career has only managed to recognize once by the Academy — “Evita” (1996) — has two worthy entries under the guidance of two divisive films, “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” and “Armageddon Time.” Former Oscar-winning veterans are in the mix and expected to make noise with the Academy. Janusz Kaminski’s creation of the childhood of master filmmaker Steven Spielberg in “The Fabelmans” is another stellar effort from the two-time winner — “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998). He’s also fresh off another nom for “West Side Story” (2021). His competition could come from the second most-nominated DP Roger Deakins who delivers the beauty to Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light.”

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Rank

Film

Director of Photography

Distributor

1

“The Fabelmans”

Janusz Kaminski

Universal Pictures

A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.

2

“Empire of Light”

Roger Deakins

Searchlight Pictures

“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

3

“Babylon”

Linus Sandgren

Paramount Pictures

Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.

4

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Claudio Miranda

Paramount Pictures

After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

5

“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”

Darius Khondji

Netflix

A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country.

Next in Line

6

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Russell Carpenter

20th Century Studios

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

7

“TÁR”

Florian Hoffmeister

Focus Features

Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

8

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Larkin Seiple

A24

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

9

“Women Talking”

Luc Montpellier

MGM/United Artists Releasing

A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

10

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Autumn Durald

Marvel Studios

The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.

Other Top-Tier Contenders

11

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ben Davis

Searchlight Pictures

12

“The Son”

Ben Smithard

Sony Pictures Classics

13

“The Wonder”

Ari Wegner

Netflix

14

“The Woman King”

Polly Morgan

TriStar Pictures

15

“Thirteen Lives”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Amazon Studios/MGM

16

“The Batman”

Greig Fraser

Warner Bros.

17

“White Noise”

Lol Crawley

Netflix

18

“Nope”

Hoyte van Hoytema

Universal Pictures

19

“Amsterdam”

Emmanuel Lubezki

20th Century Studios

20

“Devotion”

Erik Messerschmidt

Sony Pictures

Also In Contention

21

“Armageddon Time”

Darius Khondji

Focus Features

22

“Elvis”

Mandy Walker

Warner Bros.

23

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Matthew Libatique

Warner Bros

24

“Blonde”

Chayse Irvin

Netflix

25

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

John Seale

MGM/United Artists Releasing

26

“RRR”

K. K. Senthil Kumar

Variance Films

27

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Steve Yedlin

Netflix

28

“Decision to Leave”

Kim Ji-yong

Mubi

29

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Masanobu Takayanagi

Netflix

30

“Triangle of Sadness”

Fredrik Wenzel

Neon

All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)

“A Man Called Otto”

Matthias Koenigswieser

Sony Pictures

“After Yang”

Benjamin Loeb

A24

“Aftersun”

Gregory Oke

A24

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

James Friend

Netflix

“Ambulance”

Roberto De Angelis

Universal Pictures

“Amsterdam”

Emmanuel Lubezki

20th Century Studios

“Argentina, 1985”

Javier Julia

Amazon Studios

“Armageddon Time”

Darius Khondji

Focus Features

“As They Made Us”

David Feeney-Mosier

Quiver

“Athena”

Matias Boucard

Netflix

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Russell Carpenter

20th Century Studios

“Babylon”

Linus Sandgren

Paramount Pictures

“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”

Darius Khondji

Netflix

“Beast”

Philippe Rousselot

Universal Pictures

“Black Adam”

Lawrence Sher

Warner Bros

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Autumn Durald

Marvel Studios

“Blonde”

Chayse Irvin

Netflix

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Jasper Wolf

A24

“Bones & All”

Arseni Khachaturan

MGM/United Artists Releasing

“Nanny”

Rina Yang

Amazon Studios

“Both Sides of the Blade”

Eric Gautier

IFC Films

“Broker”

Hong Kyung-pyo

Neon

“Bros”

Brandon Trost

Universal Pictures

“Bullet Train”

Jonathan Sela

Sony Pictures

“Call Jane”

Greta Zozula

Roadside Attractions

“Catherine Called Birdy”

Laurie Rose

Amazon Studios

“Causeway”

Diego García

A24/Apple Original Films

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Cristina Dunlap

Apple Original Films

“Close”

Frank van den Eeden

A24

“Corsage”

Judith Kaufmann

IFC Films

“Crimes of the Future”

Douglas Koch

Neon

“Death on the Nile”

Haris Zambarloukos

20th Century Studios

“Decision to Leave”

Kim Ji-yong

Mubi

“Devotion”

Erik Messerschmidt

Sony Pictures

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

John Mathieson

Marvel Studios

“Don’t Worry Darling”

Matthew Libatique

Warner Bros

“Elvis”

Mandy Walker

Warner Bros.

“Emily the Criminal”

Jeff Bierman

Roadside Attractions

“Empire of Light”

Roger Deakins

Searchlight Pictures

“EO”

Michał Dymek

Janus Films and Sideshow

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Larkin Seiple

A24

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Steve Yedlin

Netflix

“God’s Country”

Andrew Wheeler

IFC Films

“Good Night Oppy”

John Beck-Hofmann, David Paul Jacobson

Amazon Studios

“Happening”

Laurent Tangy

IFC Films

“Holy Spider”

Nadim Carlsen

Utopia

“Hunt”

Lee Mo-gae

No U.S. Distribution

“Hustle”

Zak Mulligan

Netflix

“I Love My Dad”

Steven Capitano Calitri

Magnolia Pictures

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Barry Ackroyd

Sony Pictures

“In Good Hands”

Martin Szecsanov

Netflix

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

Benoît Delhomme

Netflix

“Lightyear”

Jeremy Lasky, Ian Megibben

Pixar

“Living”

Jamie D. Ramsay

Sony Pictures Classics

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”

Javier Aguirresarobe

Sony Pictures

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Bianca Cline

A24

“Master Gardener”

Alexander Dynan

No U.S. Distribution

“Master”

Charlotte Hornsby

Amazon Studios

“Men”

Rob Hardy

A24

“Montana Story”

Giles Nuttgens

Bleecker Street

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

Tony Miller

Bleecker Street

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Felix Wiedemann

Focus Features

“My Policeman”

Ben Davis

Amazon Studios

“Nitram”

Germain McMicking

IFC Films

“Nope”

Hoyte van Hoytema

Universal Pictures

“Official Competition”

Arnau Valls Colomer

IFC Films

“One Fine Morning”

Denis Lenoir

Sony Pictures Classics

“Pearl”

Eliot Rockett

A24

“Persuasion”

Joe Anderson

Netflix

“R.M.N.”

Tudor Vladimir Panduru

IFC Films

“Raymond & Ray”

Igor Jadue-Lillo

Apple Original Films

“Return to Seoul”

Thomas Favel

Sony Pictures Classics

“RRR”

K. K. Senthil Kumar

Variance Films

“Saint Omer”

Claire Mithon

Neon/Super

“See How They Run”

Jamie D. Ramsay

Searchlight Pictures

“She Said”

Natasha Braier

Universal Pictures

“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”

Brian Burgoyne

Focus Features

“TÁR”

Florian Hoffmeister

Focus Features

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ben Davis

Searchlight Pictures

“The Batman”

Greig Fraser

Warner Bros.

“The Eight Mountains”

Ruben Impens

M2 Pictures

“The Fabelmans”

Janusz Kaminski

Universal Pictures

“The Good Nurse”

Jody Lee Lipes

Netflix

“The Gray Man”

Stephen F. Windon

Netflix

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

Sean Porter

Apple Original Films

“The Inspection”

Lachlan Milne

A24

“The Lost King”

Zac Nicholson

Warner Bros.

“The Menu”

Peter Deming

Searchlight Pictures

“The Northman”

Jarin Blaschke

Focus Features

“The Pale Blue Eye”

Masanobu Takanyagi

Netflix

“The Phantom of the Open”

Kit Fraser

Sony Pictures Classics

“The Silent Twins”

Jakub Kijowski

Focus Features

“The Son”

Ben Smithard

Sony Pictures Classics

“The Swimmers”

Christopher Ross

Netflix

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Nigel Buck

Lionsgate

“The Whale”

Matthew Libatique

A24

“The Woman King”

Polly Morgan

TriStar Pictures

“The Wonder”

Ari Wegner

Netflix

“Thirteen Lives”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom

Amazon Studios/MGM

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Barry Idoine

Marvel Studios

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

John Seale

MGM/United Artists Releasing

“Ticket to Paradise”

Ole Bratt Birkeland

Universal Pictures

“Till”

Bobby Bukowski

Orion/United Artists Releasing

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Claudio Miranda

Paramount Pictures

“Tori and Lokita”

Benoît Dervaux

Janus Films

“Triangle of Sadness”

Fredrik Wenzel

Neon

“Turn Every Page”

Mott Hupfel

Sony Pictures Classics

“Turning Red”

Mahyar Abousaeedi, Jonathan Pytko

Pixar

“Vengeance”

Lyn Moncrief

Focus Features

“War Pony”

David Gallego

Picturehouse Entertainment

“White Noise”

Lol Crawley

Netflix

“Women Talking”

Luc Montpellier

MGM/United Artists Releasing

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: “Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Greig Fraser

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety’s unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year’s awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes — Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety’s leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

