Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Award Winning Filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Jordan Peele Jump Into Animation Field
UPDATED: July 28, 2022
2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Netflix could have the goods this year with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Wendell & Wild” from Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and Henry Selick of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” royalty.
More to come.
2022 category winner: “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)
