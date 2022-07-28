Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Award Winning Filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Jordan Peele Jump Into Animation Field

Clayton Davis
·4 min read
.
.

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Netflix could have the goods this year with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Wendell & Wild” from Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and Henry Selick of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” royalty.

More to come.

2022 category winner: “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Rank

Film

Eligible Director(s) and Producer(s)

Distributor

1

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Guillermo del Toro, Alexander Buckley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar

Netflix

A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.

2

“Strange World”

Roy Conli

Walt Disney Pictures

The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission.

3

“Wendell & Wild”

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick

Netflix

Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him.

4

“Lightyear”

Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman

Pixar

While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.

5

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey

A24

Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel.

Next in Line

6

“Turning Red”

Pete Docter, Lindsey Collins, Dan Scanlon

Pixar

A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

7

“Luck”

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann

Apple Original Films/Skydance

The curtain is pulled back on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects everyday lives.

8

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Mark Swift

DreamWorks Animation

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

9

“Inu-Oh”

Eunyoung Choi, Fumie Takeuchi

GKIDS

A fictionalized depiction of the life of Inu-oh (“King Dog”), a 14th-century Japanese performer of music drama at the time of its transition from the folk art of sarugaku (“monkey music”) into the formalized traditions of Noh and kyôgen.

10

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud

Universal Pictures/Illumination

The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

Other Top-Tier Contenders

11

“The Sea Beast”

Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams

Netflix

12

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”

Josh Gordon, Hutch Parker, Will Speck

Sony Pictures

13

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, George Chang, Janelle Momary, Nora Smith

20th Century Studios

14

“Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood”

Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix

Netflix

15

“The Bad Guys”

Rebecca Huntley, Damon Ross

Universal Pictures

16

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”

Ralph Kamp, Stephen Donnelly

Netflix

17

“My Father’s Dragon”

Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young

Netflix

18

“Drifting Home”

Koji Yamamoto

Netflix

19

“DC League of Super-Pets”

Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern

Warner Bros.

20

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

Guy Collins, Yair Landau, Rob Minkoff, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Susan Purcell, Damien Simonklein, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier

Paramount Pictures

All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)

“Fireheart”

To be added

Hulu

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

To be added

Amazon Studios

“Knor”

To be added

No U.S. Distribution

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”

Mark Mertens, Andy Suriano

Netflix

“Suzume no tojimari”

To be added

Sony Pictures Classics

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The 95th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC

