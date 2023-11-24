Oscar Pistorius to be released from jail in January

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp - AFP PHOTO / LUCKY NXUMALOLUCKY NXUMALO/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole a decade after murdering his girlfriend in one of South Africa’s most notorious crimes.

The 37-year-old ‘Blade Runner’ sprinter, has been granted parole effectively from January 5, 2024, the department of correctional services said after a hearing on Friday.

Pistorius shot dead his girlfriend, 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day, 2013.

He fired four shots through the closed toilet door in the bedroom of his Pretoria home, while Ms Steenkamp was inside.

Prosecutors alleged Ms Steenkamp, then aged 29, was killed while hiding in the toilet after a heated row.

Pistorius, the only witness, claimed it was a terrible accident: he was unaware his girlfriend had got up to go to the lavatory and had mistaken her for a dangerous intruder behind the door.

After a lengthy trial which enthralled South Africa, he was finally convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He became eligible for parole earlier this year after completing half his sentence.

Ms Steenkamp’s mother told the parole hearing that she did not believe the ex-athlete was rehabilitated for he had not shown true remorse.

“Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly, with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof. Nobody can claim to have remorse if they’re not able to engage fully with the truth,” she said.

The hearing held at a correctional centre outside Pretoria where he is currently detained, was Pistorius’s second shot at parole in less than eight months.

He lost a first bid in March when the board found Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required to be let out.

The Constitutional Court last month ruled that was a mistake, paving the way for a new hearing.

Ms Steenkamp was not present at the parole hearing on Friday and was being represented by a family spokesman and a lawyer.

Her father, Barry, died in September aged 80.

“I’ve no doubt that he died of a broken heart,” the widow said in her statement.