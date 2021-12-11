Oscar Piastri Wins Formula 2 Championship

Photo credit: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 - Getty Images

Oscar Piastri finished third in today's first sprint race at Yas Marina, clinching the Formula 2 championship. It is the most prestigious and significant feeder series on the European open wheel ladder, designed to take drivers directly to F1. Piastri, however, will not be so fortunate.

Piastri has instead signed on to a test-and-reserve role for Alpine, halting his quick ascent up the European open wheel ladder in its tracks and sending the 2020 Formula 3 and now reigning F2 champion into a purgatory of promises and young driver tests. The Australian driver is simply the victim of a grid with very little turnover: All of Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, Aston Martin, and AlphaTauri will go into 2022 with their 2021 lineup. Mercedes has promoted George Russell internally, Williams has replaced Russell with Red Bull's former ace prospect Alex Albon, and Alfa Romeo has given one of its open seats to Valtteri Bottas upon his departure from Mercedes.

That leaves just one open seat, the second at Alfa Romeo. That opportunity went to Guanyu Zhou, who is on pace to finish a respectable third in his third Formula 2 season. Piastri will instead join 2019 champion Nyck de Vries, Joylon Palmer, Fabio Leimer, Davide Valsecchi, and Giorgio Pantano as F2 champions to not move to F1 after winning the honor that is supposedly the highest in all of open-wheel development ladders. Of that group, only Palmer eventually raced in Formula 1.

Piastri represents yet another failure of an odd system, one that through superlicense points has increasingly pushed drivers through the Formula 3 and Formula 2 ladders over alternative means only to hand out superlicense points so generously in those categories that teams have no motivation to take a less funded champion, like Piastri, over a more funded good driver with a less stellar resume, like Zhou. Piastri will hope for an opportunity to race elsewhere under the Alpine banner in 2022 in a schedule that fits with his F1 reserve duties, then hope for a seat with the senior team in 2023.

