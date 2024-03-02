Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Says Her 'Dream' Is to One Day Host “Saturday Night Live” (Exclusive)

The late-night comedy sketch series is currently airing its 49th season

Brian Bowen Smith Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone is revealing a current "dream" she has amid her rising star status.

In an exclusive interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, the actress, 37, details that she would love to one day host Saturday Night Live.

"That's been probably a dream that I've held on my own," Gladstone says of hosting the late-night comedy sketch series, which is currently airing its 49th season.

"It's like my parents — and I think it's just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it's like, 'Oh, you'll get an Oscar one day.' So it almost just becomes a platitude," she continues. "But the thing that I've always wanted to do if I've had this moment is to host SNL."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lily Gladstone

Gladstone is nominated for Best Actress at this year's Oscars for her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Her character in the film — which can be streamed on Apple TV+ — is based on a real-life woman who was a member of the Osage Nation.

Mollie's family members, including her mother and sisters, were killed by men over their rights to oil reserves located underneath their reservation in Oklahoma.

The Martin Scorsese movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Monica Schipper/Getty Lily Gladstone

Gladstone, who is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage, is the first Native American actress to be nominated for an Oscar. She's the fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category.

Previously, Merle Oberon was the first woman nominated in the category in 1935 for playing Kitty Vane in Sidney Franklin's The Dark Angel. More than 60 years later, in 2003, Keisha Castle-Hughes was nominated for playing Paikea, a young girl fighting for the respect of her family in Whale Rider.

The last Indigenous woman to be nominated in the category before Gladstone was Yalitza Aparicio for her role in 2018's Roma. Aparicio played Cleo, a maid living in Mexico City in the 1970s.

Oberon, Castle-Hughes and Aparicio are British, Kiwi and Mexican, respectively, per Variety.



Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Lily Gladstone

Looking ahead to the upcoming Academy Awards, Gladstone tells PEOPLE what she is most excited about surrounding the big night.

"I think just being there and absorbing the magnitude of how much of an impact this film has made," she says. "I'm so excited that I get to share this."

As for who she plans to bring with her to celebrate the monumental moment, Gladstone notes, "I'm going to have family. Family with me [and] family cheering from home."

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.



