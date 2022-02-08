Oscar nominations – LIVE: Hollywood prepares for awards announcement

Another year, another round of Oscar nominations.

The Oscars 2022 will be taking place next month, but before then, there’s the small case of finding out the films that’ll be duking it out for the top awards, including Best Picture.

Following on from the impressive Bafta nominations, which were announced last week, all eyes are now on the Academy to deliver the goods.

This year’s awards season has seen nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Other films expected to be in contention at the Academy Awards include Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and Julia Ducournau’s Titane.

Follow along with live updates from the 2022 Oscar nominations below

The Oscars 2022 will take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.

Oscars 2022

11:18 , Jacob Stolworthy

Lady Gaga is the only potential Best Actress nominee to have been named by every main awards body over the past few months.

.@ladygaga is the only actress this year to get nominated at the Golden Globe, SAG, Critics Choice and BAFTA. The Oscar nominations will be announced next week. pic.twitter.com/YIQjqWb5gA — Lady Gaga Charts (@chartgaga) February 3, 2022

11:12 , Jacob Stolworthy

Time to delve into some acting predictions – but before then, let’s see what the people are saying.

10:54 , Jacob Stolworthy

Three films that need mentioning, for better or worse, are: Drive My Car*, CODA** and Don’t Look Up***.

*About four months ago, a nomination for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s incredible Japanese drama hadn’t even crossed my mind. But it’s gained serious momentum and now looks like a contender for Best Picture. Exciting!

(Sideshow/Janus Films)

**Apple TV+ paid a record sum for this at Sundance in 2021. It’s crowd-pleasing, sure, and is admirable for its depiction of a deaf family, using deaf actors, on-screen, but I personally thought the story surrounding these characters let the entire film down.

(Apple TV+)

***All I’ll say is this is exactly the kind of film Academy voters like, and one of my colleagues has money on it not only being nominated, but winning the damn thing. After the Green Book fiasco, it’s possible – but what a backwards step it would be! The first 45 mins are enjoyable – the rest is the opposite of that. It doesn’t even deserve a nomination – but hey, the people (andf by people, I mean Hollywood) love Adam McKay.

(Niko Tavernese/Netflix)

10:48 , Jacob Stolworthy

I’m now gonna throw some films at you that should get Best Picture nominations, but will probably miss out.

C’mon C’mon, Mass, Identifying Features, Happening, Titane, Petite Maman, Shiva Baby, The World to Come, and, yes, I’m gonna say it, Spencer.

(STXfilms)

10:43 , Jacob Stolworthy

It would be nice to get another one of these, it has to be said.

The six essential nutrients are vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrates, water, and watching Olivia Colman's Oscar speech — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) February 7, 2022

10:35 , Jacob Stolworthy

Other deserving films that are essentially shoo-ins for Best Picture? Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Outside bets that could be named include The Lost Daughter, which was poised to earn Olivia Colman her third acting nomination until she was snubbed by the Baftas last week. It could happen, though, and if it does, she should celebrate by going on holiday and posing like this.

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

10:25 , Jacob Stolworthy

A bit of Jane Campion history: she last won an Oscar in 1994 It was Best Screenplay for The Piano, which ultimately lost Best Picture to Schindler’s List.

(Getty Images for BFI)

10:14 , Jacob Stolworthy

In all seriousness, though, the film to beat this year is The Power of the Dog.

(Netflicx)

10:01 , Jacob Stolworthy

The Oscars have had two great winners in a row – Parasite and Nomadland. If the Academy rewards a one-word titled film this year, I’d like it to be Dune. Or Flee. Or Titane. Hell, even Greenland. Just anything but Belfast.

09:54 , Jacob Stolworthy

The 2021-22 awards season might feel like it’s lasted longer than usual, but not as long as the one before; in 2021, the Oscars took place on 26 April. This year, they’ll occur a whole month before – on 27 March

09:31 , Jacob Stolworthy

Hello and welcome to a day that comes but once a year – the Oscar nominations announcement! It’s usually a day of crushing disappointment, but hey, we’re here to help you through.