The full list of Oscar winners and nominees - updating live

Robert Downey Jr has won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor for Oppenheimer

Hollywood's finest are being rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners so far, updating live as they are announced, as well as all the nominees.

Best live action short

Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best documentary feature

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best documentary short

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best film editing

Winner: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best visual effects

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best supporting actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best international feature

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

Best costume design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best production design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Poor Things

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best animated feature

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best animated short

Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Best supporting actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Still to come:

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best director

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best original song

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Best original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

