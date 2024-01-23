Oscar nominations 2024 full list: Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead the pack

Benny Safdie and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer - Melinda Sue Gordon

The Oscars have arrived – well, the nominations at least. With the Golden Globes and the Bafta nominations last week, the starting gun has been well and truly fired on 2024’s film awards season.

Yet there’s something unique about the Academy Awards. The Oscars carry a caché which no other gongs match. It is, after all, the one Hollywood love-in British terrestrial TV sees fit to broadcast. And as the Will Smith slapgate proved, it still has the power to shape news agendas.

Oppenheimer continues to blaze out in front, with 13 nominations across acting, directing and technical categories. Yorgos Lanthimos’s rowdy, raunchy Poor Things follows close behind with 11, closely tracked by Martin Scorsese’s late-career masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Meanwhile, Barbie – the other half of the Barbenheimer juggernaut – failed to land many of the biggest awards, aside from Best Picture, with Greta Gerwig’s directing efforts going unrecognised. And Andrew Haigh’s beautiful All of Us Strangers came away with nothing.

This year, the nominations for the 23 categories of the 96th Academy Awards were announced by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted by the comedian Jimmy Kimmel. ABC will be broadcasting on the US, while ITV will show the ceremony in the UK.

The full list of nominees is below.

Best Picture

American Fiction - Claire Folger

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Best Actress

Killers of the Flower Moon - Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Annette Bening, Nyad

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

The Holdovers - Seacia Pavao

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Samy Burch, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

The Fire Inside, Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

It Never Went Away, Jon Batiste, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Thing

Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Golda - LMK

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 and will be broadcast on ITV

