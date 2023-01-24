Oscar nominations 2023: The full list

·5 min read
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett is nominated as best supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This race is on for this year's Oscars, honouring the film industry's finest from the past 12 months.

Here is the full list of the nominees of the 95th Academy Awards, which will be handed out at the ceremony in Los Angeles on 12 March.

Best picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Best actress

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár

  • Ana de Armas - Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

  • Austin Butler - Elvis

  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy - Living

The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin is up for nine awards

Best supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Hong Chau - The Whale

  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

  • Todd Field - Tár

  • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best original screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

  • The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

  • Tár - Todd Field

  • Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Best adapted screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

  • Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

  • Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

  • Turning Red

Best documentary feature

  • All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

  • Fire of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

  • A House Made of Splinters - Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

  • Navalny - Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best international feature

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

  • Close (Belgium)

  • EO (Poland)

  • The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best original song

  • Applause - Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

  • Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

  • Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)

  • Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)

  • This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Best original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

  • Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

  • The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

  • The Fabelmans - John Williams

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondji

  • Elvis - Mandy Walker

  • Empire of Light - Roger Deakins

  • Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Promotional image from All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet On The Western Front has nine nominations

Best visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar

  • Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

  • The Batman - Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R Fisher

Best film editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel EG Nielsen

  • Elvis - Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

  • Tár - Monika Willi

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton

Best costume design

  • Babylon - Mary Zophres

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth E Carter

  • Elvis - Catherine Martin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

Best sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte

  • Avatar: The Way of Water - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges

  • The Batman - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

  • Elvis - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

  • Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Best production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

  • Avatar: The Way of Water - Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

  • Elvis - Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

  • Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

  • The Fabelmans - Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová

  • The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend, Joel Harlow

  • Elvis - Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti

  • The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley

Best live action short

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • Ivalu

  • Le Pupille

  • Night Ride

  • The Red Suitcase

Best animated short

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • Ice Merchants

  • My Year of Dicks

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best documentary short

  • The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

  • Haulout - Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

  • How Do You Measure a Year? - Jay Rosenblatt

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect - Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

  • Stranger at the Gate - Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

