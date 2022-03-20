Oscar-Nominated ‘Three Songs For Benazir’ Tells Rare Love Story From Afghanistan

Matthew Carey
·5 min read

To Western eyes, Afghanistan appears only as a land of war and devastation. But an Oscar-nominated documentary reveals a touching truth – that Afghanistan can also be a place of love.

The Netflix short Three Songs for Benazir celebrates the bond of Shaista and Benazir, a young couple attempting to make a life together in a camp for internally displaced Afghans in Kabul.

More from Deadline

“In the camp there is a sadness and a hard life and there is war, there is suffering. There are no jobs. But there is also something else,” says Gulistan Mirzaei, an Afghan native who directed the film with his wife, Elizabeth Mirzaei. “There is poetry… There is love. It was important to me to show a story of love from this camp and from my country.”

Three Songs for Benazir directors Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei - Credit: Netflix
Three Songs for Benazir directors Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

The Mirzaeis first encountered their protagonist Shaista many years ago while volunteering for an NGO that distributed food in the camp. He was then in his early teens.

“When I met Shaista he was singing and laughing and he was funny and smart, he was full of hopes and dreams,” recalls Gulistan. “Shaista and I had a very deep connection… We were both displaced by war. I am from Panjshir [Province], in the mountains. I grew up very poor. My dad was a farmer. He stepped on a Soviet landmine and was killed. We were displaced to Iran as a refugee. I know how hard it is to lose your land and home because of war.”

Elizabeth says the idea for the film developed organically, as she and her husband spent more time with Shaista.

“We became really close with Shaista’s whole family. We would go with them to different doctor’s appointments and bring them to the hospital when they were sick, would go to different ministries with them when they were trying to get better access to drinking water and electricity or plumbing and things in the camp,” she tells Deadline. “Then Shaista introduced us to Benazir. And we saw that there was something really remarkable in the room that happened between the two of them when they were together. And that’s really the seed of the film. It was always about Shaista and Benazir. It wasn’t ever a big picture focus on Afghanistan or of the camp.”

Shaista and Benazir - Credit: Netflix
Shaista and Benazir - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

There is a joyousness to many scenes in the film, as Shaista, with irrepressible enthusiasm, sings to his young wife and she appears simultaneously flattered and embarrassed by his attention. But there are setbacks and frustrations for Shaista as well. He dreams of enlisting with the Afghan National Army, but when he seeks his father’s permission, his father refuses to grant it.

“If you join,” his father tells Shaista, “the Taliban will chop us to bits.”

In Afghan culture, it’s not as simple as an adult male simply choosing what he wants to do with his life, like becoming a soldier.

“His family wouldn’t sign the paperwork. And without that, it was impossible,” Elizabeth explains. “We place such an emphasis on this kind of rugged individualism in the [U.S.], your dreams being your ultimate end. You have very few examples where a grown man cannot achieve something that he wants to do because his family won’t sign off on it. And so I think that’s something that will be really different for an American audience watching it.”

Shaista’s dad tells him to go out into the country instead to cultivate poppies for the heroin trade. Shaista complies, but when the film catches up with him a few years later, Shaista is in treatment for an opium addiction. The filmmakers say this happens frequently to people cultivating the plants.

“There’s kind of hints [to what will happen] when he’s in the poppy field and he’s licking his finger. It’s really subtle, but that’s just part of the process of opium extraction,” Elizabeth says. “Kind of like the way you would calculate money with your finger, flip through it to make it easier. That’s how a lot of men become addicted.”

The directors say Shaista, his wife Benazir and their growing family are now doing better. Shaista was able to watch the film back in the camp, with the help of technology.

Shaista in Three Songs for Benazir - Credit: Netflix
Shaista in Three Songs for Benazir - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

“We showed the film over WhatsApp to him, and we were able to watch his expressions the whole time,” Elizabeth tells Deadline. “His face is very expressive and beautiful, and just to watch his face, remember all these things of years past, and he watched it in a very difficult time when he was trying to recover. And he said that it gave him a lot of hope about the way things were and could be.”

Shaista also heard about the Oscar nomination for the film and attempted to celebrate the news in the camp.

“He wanted to make it big party,” Gulistan comments. “Sadly, the Taliban has a kind of [outpost] behind the camp. And the Taliban heard the sound of keyboards, the music. And then we told him, ‘Stop. Don’t do that. It’s too dangerous for all of your family.’”

With Three Songs for Benazir, Gulistan Mirzaei is believed to have become the first Afghan nominated for an Oscar in any category, and certainly the first director. Previous films about Afghanistan distributed in the West typically have been directed by Westerners.

“Stories about this country are usually about war, violence, guns, the military, or it’s about foreigners trying to help Afghanistan,” Gulistan notes. “And those films are usually made by people who are not from Afghanistan. I wanted to tell a love story and something people had never seen from my country before. I wanted to tell the story from my own voice, through my own lens.”

Gulistan adds, “There’s thousands of stories in Afghanistan. Why did I choose this story? Just because of Shaista and Benazir. And there is something so beautiful, their relationship, something I had never seen filmed before. And it’s sweet, it’s tender, it’s full of poetry.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go