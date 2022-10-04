Oscar-Nominated Screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins Form Creative Film Partnership With Netflix

Oscar-nominated screenwriters Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have formed a creative partnership to write feature films for Netflix, the streamer said Tuesday.

No other details were specified for how many films or years the partnership would last. Together the two are already working on a film called “War Of 84” for Netflix.

Berloff is best known for writing the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” which netted her an Oscar nomination. She also has partnered with Netflix on another film, co-writing the script for the upcoming crime thriller “The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez. Gatins meanwhile was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the Denzel Washington film “Flight.”

“The development system for films hasn’t been working for a long time,” Berloff said. “Gatins and I spent a lot of time talking about how it could be better – for both filmmakers and the studios. We are so damn excited that Netflix saw the value in our new approach and welcomed us aboard. Plus working with Ori, Kira and Scott feels like the opportunity of a lifetime,” Berloff added, referring to Netflix executives Ori Marmur, Kira Goldberg and Scott Stuber.

“Andrea and I have had such a great collaboration with Kira, Ori and Scott over the past few years – this is an amazing chance to work exclusively with everyone on the feature side at Netflix,” Gatins said.

“From gripping dramas based on true stories to spectacle action adventure and comedies, Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have created stories that deeply connect with audiences across genres. We’re thrilled to start this creative partnership with these two acclaimed and versatile writing talents.”

Berloff’s other credits include “World Trade Center,” “Sleepless Nights” and “Blood Father.” Gatins’ other credits include “Real Steel,” “Power Rangers” and he is a producer on “Need for Speed.”

Variety first reported the news.

