Oscar De La Hoya Talks Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pregnancy, Wishes Them ‘All the Best’ (Exclusive)

Oscar De La Hoya is delighted for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian!

On Friday, the boxer spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the opening night of new Las Vegas venue Sphere and shared his happiness that the Blink-182 rocker, 47, — who helped raise De La Hoya’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya — is soon to welcome another baby with Kardashian.



“All the best, all the best,” Oscar, 50, told PEOPLE exclusively when asked about Barker's new baby. "He is such a great guy. All the best.”



The drummer and his Lemme founder wife, 44, are currently expecting a baby boy. It will be Kardashian’s fourth child — as she shares Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Ashton 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon, 19, and, of course, his stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Oscar and Moakler welcomed Atiana in 1999, before splitting a year later. Moakler then went on to marry Barker in 2004 and the Blink-182 drummer then raised Atiana from when she was 5. Despite Barker and Moakler divorcing in 2008, the rock star and Atiana have maintained a fiercely close relationship.



In his two-part HBO documentary released earlier this year, The Golden Boy, Oscar revealed that he’s “grateful” to the drummer for being a “father figure" to Atiana. He also opened up to Entertainment Tonight back in August about Barker's role in raising his daughter.

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," he told the outlet, adding that the Blink-182 drummer had "obviously stepped up to the plate."



Now, Oscar tells PEOPLE that while families always have "ups and downs" he and Atiana have a "great" relationship.



“We’re great. It’s all trial and error and life is always a rocky road,” he says at the event, which featured the first of 25 performances from U2 playing their “Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” show. “It's not always smooth sailing, so as long as you can make sure that family is family you’re going to have your ups and downs, but we realize and recognize that it's family.”

Back in June 2021, Atiana spoke to Galore about the similarities between her biological father and her stepfather, praising them both.



“I truly think they both are the best at what they do, and aside from everything they’ve taught me about life, seeing the work they put in every day to be where they are is the goal,” she said.



Meanwhile, Oscar's comments come as Kardashian and Barker get closer to welcoming their baby boy, with the reality star's sisters and mom recently throwing her a vintage Disneyland-themed baby shower.

Kardashian shared details of the event in both an Instagram post and on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

“Kourt wanted a vintage Disney theme, but then really gave up control in order to be surprised. Her only request? Mickey pretzels (with a side of nacho cheese sauce for dipping) and churros," an article on Poosh from the event read,

In the piece, Kardashian opened up about her involvement in the event and how she felt it turned out: “As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling, Walking into the party was so magical.”



