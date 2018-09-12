Oscar De La Hoya says he will run for U.S. president

Sporting News
De La Hoya said he first considered the move "many years ago," adding that he "absolutely" has the financial backing to make a serious run.

Oscar De La Hoya is considering a career change.

While promoting the upcoming middleweight title rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the boxing legend on Tuesday revealed he plans to launch a surprising bid for president of United States in 2020.

"It's real," De La Hoya told reporters, via the Los Angeles Times. "That's the beauty of our nation. If Arnold [Schwarzenegger] can be governor, if [Donald] Trump can be president, then why can't a Mexican-American who won an Olympic gold medal, who's over 35 and a U.S. citizen, run for presidency?"

As for which party he would represent, De La Hoya disclosed he would run as a Democrat.

"As I got older, I get wiser," he said. "And as I get wiser, I get smarter. And as I get smarter, I start to realize the millions and millions of people who've told me, 'Oscar, why don't you run for some kind of office? Because you can make a difference.'"

De La Hoya, 45, won the Lightweight boxing gold in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and went on to win world titles in six different weight classes as a pro. He announced his retirement as a fighter after 16 years in 2009 and went on to become a successful fight promoter.

