Oscar Isaac's The Addams Family sequel releases first trailer

Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac is soon to return as Gomez Addams in the sequel to the animated film The Addams Family, just in time for Halloween.

The first trailer for the upcoming The Addams Family 2 was just released this week and gives us a closer look at what this kooky group will be up to this year.

As Wednesday (played by Chloë Grace Moretz) and Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton, previously played by Stranger Things's Finn Wolfhard) grow up, they start to become more distant toward their parents.

To counter that, Gomez suggests they all take a family road trip in the old Addams campervan, which of course is black and creepy like everything else in the family.

With the whole family unit aboard – including Charlize Theron's Morticia, Nick Kroll's Uncle Fester and Bette Midler's Grandmama – and Thing behind the wheel, they head all across the United States, causing chaos on the roads while visiting first the Niagara Falls, then the Grand Canyon and, finally, chilling by the Pacific Ocean.

But of course, since it's the Addams Family, it's no regular holiday: voodoo puppets and piles of explosives will make this a unique excursion.

Rounding up the cast is Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt, while joining from the last instalment are Antwan Eilish as Jack, Bill Hader as Cyrus and Wallace Shawn as a still unknown character.

Directing this sequel is the same team as the original, Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, who will be joined by their Sausage Party co-director Kevin Pavlovic for this one as well as Laura Brousseau.

The Addams Family 2 is released in US cinemas on October 1 and UK cinemas on October 8.

